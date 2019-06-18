XXXTentacion's Friend and Rapper C Glizzy, 16, Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Head

Rising rapper C Glizzy, who was friends with XXXTentacion before his death, has been hospitalized after being shot in the head.

Glizzy, 16, née Christian Moore, was gunned down on Saturday while outside of a convenience store in Pompano Beach, Florida, WPLG Local 10 and Complex reported.

Moore’s brother and friend promptly rushed Glizzy to Broward Health North Hospital, but got into a terrifying car accident on the way, according to WPLG Local 10.

The men reportedly lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a wall on an exit ramp on I-95.

Moore was later transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet from his head, WPLG Local 10 reported.

“[C Glizzy’s] mom tells me he is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head,” WPLG’s Madeleine Wright tweeted.

“Someone opened fire on him as he was leaving a store on MLK Blvd,” she added.

The incident remains under investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s calls and emails.

The shooting comes just two months after Glizzy released his album Numb the Pain.

The rapper has over 60,000 followers on Instagram and grew popular after being associated with XXXTentacion.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was fatally shot at a motorcycle dealership north of Fort Lauderdale in June 2018. He was 20.

A month later, four men were indicted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in relation to the case.

In his few years in the spotlight, XXXTentacion saw national success as a rapper as well as run-ins with the law.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. He had previously repeatedly denied the allegations.