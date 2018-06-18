XXXTentacion spoke about what he hoped his impact would be before his sudden death in Miami on Monday.

Though he rarely gave interviews, the 20-year-old rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, often spoke to his fans directly through Soundcloud and social media. Following news of his death, fans shared a video he previously posted on Instagram Live in which he revealed what to remember him by.

“If worse thing comes to worst, and I f—ing die or some s— and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life,” XXXTentacion said in the footage. (The date of the clip is not specified.)

“If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life regardless of the negative around my name, regardless of the bad things people say to me,” he said.

XXXTentacion Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

“I don’t give a f— because I know my goal in the end and I know what I want for everyone and I know what my message is. I just wanted to say, I appreciate and love all of you and I believe in you all,” XXXTentacion continued.

“Do not let your depression make you. Do not let your body define your soul, let your soul find your body. Your mind is limitless. You are worth more than you can believe. All you have to do is dream and all you have to do is want to fulfill that dream and have the strength,” he said.

Last Instagram live from xxxtentacion before his untimely death 💔🙏🏾#XXXTentacion pic.twitter.com/J0LTuImoAK — BUXI (@BuxiLife) June 18, 2018

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed the rapper was fatally shot at a motorcycle dealership north of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The shooting was first reported at 3:57 p.m. at a Deerfield Beach motorsports shop, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

TMZ reported that XXXTentacion was shot outside as he left the dealer. Police dispatch audio obtained by the outlet shows the shooting was reported as a possible drive-by involving multiple gunshots.

The last thing XXXTentacion posted on Instagram was on Monday, writing, “planning a charity event for this weekend Florida!”

“Rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing,” Kanye West wrote on Twitter after news of XXXTentacion’s death was made public.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

when i die play fredo at my funeral — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) February 27, 2014

This is not the first time XXXTentacion has discussed the topic of death on social media.

“When I die play fredo at my funeral,” he tweeted in February 2014, referencing his friend, rapper Fredo Santana. Four years later, in January, Santana died at the age of 27.