Xavier Ortiz, Former Member of Mexican Group Garibaldi, Dies at 48

The singer and actor had shared that he was going through financial struggles at the start of the pandemic

Xavier Ortiz, former member of Mexican group Garibaldi, has died. He was 48.

On Monday, his Garibaldi bandmate Sergio Mayer tweeted the news of his death. Hours later, Mexican newspaper Reforma reported that Ortiz died by suicide Monday afternoon at his Guadalajara, Jalisco home.

"With profound sadness and great pain, I inform you of the death of my loved brother and great bandmate of the Garibaldi group and actor, Xavier Ortiz," wrote Mayer, 54, on Twitter. "My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the artistic community."

Mayer, who now works as a politician, also went on Instagram to share that he was "devastated" by the death of Ortiz.

Months before his death, in an interview with Ventaneando, Ortiz revealed that he had been going through financial troubles and was selling face masks and hand sanitizer at the start of the pandemic.

"It's complicated. Thank God I have some savings but you see your account go down every month and you feel the nerves start to flow," he said in April. "I am going through a hard time. The truth is that I am."

"I've cried and have gotten upset for some decisions I've made," he added. "What can I do?"

Ortiz was one of the original members of Garibaldi, whose lineup comprised of Ortiz, Mayer, Paty Manterola, Charlie López, Pilar Montenegro, Luisa Fernanda Lozano, Katia Llamos and Victor Noriega. The group rose to fame in the early '90s.

Ortiz married his bandmate Manterola in 1999 after dating for 10 years. The two were married for five years before divorcing. Manterola, who now works as an actress and singer, shared a sweet tribute to her ex-husband on Monday.

"This is how I'm going to remember you dear Xavi, with that contagious, beautiful smile that stuck on to everyone who had the pleasure of crossing your path," the telenovela actress wrote. "You had a noble and sensitive heart, you had that want to help anyone who asked for ti, you had those crystalline eyes that couldn't hide your feelings, you had that immense love for your son."

"Now you're in the arms of your beautiful mother whom you missed so much," she added. "From here, I send a tight, tight hug to your family ... Have a good trip back home dear Xavi!"

Garibaldi was formed in 1988 by producer Luis de Llano Macedo, who's credited with putting together renowned group Timbiriche. Garibaldi's hit songs included "Que te la pongo," "Banana" and "La ventanita."

Following his work with the group, Ortiz went on to act in several telenovelas, in the 2005 film Journey from the Fall and in theater with Aventurera.

He shared an 8-year-old son named Xavi with ex-wife Carisa de León, to whom he was married for four years. In the April interview with Ventaneando, Ortiz revealed that he hadn't been able to see his son due to quarantine.

"It makes me really sad because I have to be strong and act, because just seeing him on screen makes me break," he said then.