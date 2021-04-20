"Hope you enjoy!" wrote the 20-year-old singer, who left season 19 of the hit singing competition for "personal reasons" after becoming a Top 12 finalist

Wyatt Pike Surprise Releases First Song Since American Idol Exit: 'Had Fun Filming This For You'

Wyatt Pike is back in action one week after his departure from American Idol.

The former contestant, 20 — who left the hit competition for "personal reasons" last week — has dropped his all-new original song, "Friday Nights."

"As promised, here's a video of my tune 'Friday Nights'!" he captioned an Instagram video of himself performing the emotional song. "I had fun filming this for you yesterday, hope you enjoy! 'Friday Nights' is available on all streaming platforms! 🎧💙."

The track details the experience of a high school senior who is coping with feelings of anxiety and insecurity.

He opens "Friday Nights" singing, "High school days / Whip me around the place / Scared of my peers / And my ears seem to know what they'd say / Do my arms look small? / I feel three feet tall in a world of smiling faces / Deep breaths get me through my days / I wonder how I'd feel if it weren't this way."

In the chorus, he goes on, "Everybody's at this party with their friends / I can taste my heartbeat in my throat again / Work me up to let me down and send me home / Friday nights are better when I'm alone."

Though it is unclear exactly why he stepped away from Idol, a show rep told PEOPLE that "Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons."

On Wednesday, two days after it was announced that Pike had exited American Idol, he addressed his departure.