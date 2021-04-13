"You have a style on stage that we like to watch," Lionel Richie previously told the contestant during his last performance before dropping out

Wyatt Pike Drops Out of American Idol After Making It into the Season's Top 12

American Idol contestant Wyatt Pike has unexpectedly quit the competition.

Pike, 20, had just earned a spot in the season's top 16 on Sunday night and made it into the top 12, host Ryan Seacrest revealed on Monday's episode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best," Seacrest, 46, said.

It's unclear why Pike dropped out of the competition, although an Instagram post last Wednesday revealed the contestant was already home in Park City, Utah.

A rep for American Idol tells PEOPLE, "Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons."

Sunday's episode of American Idol was pre-taped whereas Monday's show featured the first live performances of the season.

During Pike's last time on the show, he sang his own rendition of "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon.

Wyatt Pike Image zoom Credit: Eric McCandless/abc

His performance blew the judges away, with Katy Perry telling him, "I think you do have a little bit of an angle in this competition that you're an authentic singer-songwriter."

She added, "I think whatever happens, you're it."

Wyatt Pike Image zoom Credit: Christopher Willard/abc

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Luke Bryan told Pike, "I remember one of the coolest things ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance. I'm telling you, Wyatt, you are going to be able to do music for the rest of your life."