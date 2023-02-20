'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Cast Members on Show's Impact: 'Showcases the Power and Beauty of Black Culture'

TJ Atoms, Siddiq Saunderson and Marcus Callender from the acclaimed Hulu series share what fans can expect in the final season

By Nashia Baker
Published on February 20, 2023 03:55 PM
wu-tang cast members
TJ Atoms, Siddiq Saunderson and Marcus Callender. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty, Paras Griffin/Getty, Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Wu-Tang: An American Saga cast members are reflecting on the historic show in its final run.

Over the course of three seasons, the Hulu series documents the real-life rise of the Wu-Tang Clan. While members of the group were heavily involved in the creation of the show, including RZA as co-creator and executive producer and Method Man also serving as an executive producer, the cast of the show was responsible for telling their story on the small screen.

A few actors from the cast stopped by PEOPLE publisher Dotdash Meredith to talk about their connection to the hip-hop group, the final season and some of their favorite memories on set.

For TJ Atoms, 27, playing Ol' Dirty Bastard in the show was a dream come true. "When I was in Philly, I was actually in a group called The Bakery Boys, and we modeled everything after the Wu-Tang," he said, adding that their logo and the beats they rapped over were all inspired by the group. "To me, it was a full manifestation."

Siddiq Saunderson, 26, portrayed Ghostface Killah, and Marcus Callender, 32, depicted Power from Wu-Tang. Even though they were fans of the iconic group as a whole, the actors both approached their roles by thinking of each member of the group as a character.

"I'm playing the person, but I approached it just like I would approach any other role because all my other roles are also people," Saunderson said. "As soon as I put the character on, it becomes a person for the audience. So I definitely learned a lot more about the history and just what they meant to the culture."

Callender added: "I like the word character because I feel like all of them are characters. It's like, you got this group of all these individuals who make up this ultimate group and each person has something real strong that they contribute, whether they're a rapper or not."

The biopic series centers on the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan and the release of their work, including their 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). As fans take in the last season, Saunderson notes that they can expect to see more of the group's early history unfold and their unique mark on the music industry brought to life.

"We just use imagination in a way that I feel really showcases the power and the beauty of Black culture and Black art," said Saunderson. "We, as Black people, are so, just, beyond our times. We are the past, present and future."

wu-tang cast members
The discussion. Christian Carrillo

To bring authenticity to the story of the Staten Island natives, the cast underwent their own bonding experience with each other, just like the Wu-Tang members in real life. According to Callender, season two is when the actors all started to gel on set together.

"I think it's episode six where you see RZA breaking down the beat for 'Protect Ya Neck,'" Callender said. "At the end, during the credits, you see us going back and forth and everybody doing their verses. That wasn't scripted. That was something that happened really organically because the magic was just crazy in the room."

Even though the show is coming to an end, the life and legacy of the Wu-Tang Clan will continue to live on — in and outside of the music industry.

"We're doing it now in 2023 and it's still imaginative and it's still refreshing and it's still a new sound," Saunderson said. "And I believe that now that our show is a very small piece in the Picasso of Wu-Tang, the art that is Wu-Tang, that's going to last forever."

Related Articles
Black History Month TV Shows
The Black Shows That Revolutionized TV, from 'Julia' and 'The Jeffersons' to 'Empire'
OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADISON BAILEY as KIARA in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
The Cast of 'Outer Banks' : Everything to Know
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Our Favorite (Underrated!) Black-Led TV Shows
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Penn Badgley attends Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Everything to Know
Eminem, Bob Dylan, RZA
Bob Dylan Says He's a 'Fan' of Rappers Including Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream 6': Everything We Know So Far
Nas, Wu Tang Clan
Rap Icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Will Team Up for NY State of Mind Late Summer Tour
Emma Robert’s Boyfriend? All About Cody John
Who Is Emma Roberts' Boyfriend? All About Cody John
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouse
All About Marisa Abela, the Actress Playing Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' Biopic
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
Normal People
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
GREY S ANATOMY
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 301 of Outer Banks
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Ginny and Georgia Season 2
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything to Know
Kate Walsh at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)
Kate Walsh Is Optimistic for 'Grey's Anatomy's' Future: 'The Writing Has Never Been Stronger'
Yellowstone
The Cast of 'Yellowstone': Everything to Know