Wu-Tang Affiliated Rapper Christ Bearer Gets Married After Near-Fatal 2014 Drug-Fueled Breakdown

Image zoom Christ Bearer/Instagram

Rapper Christ Bearer, associated with legendary hip-hop collective the Wu-Tang Clan, reportedly wed on Monday in an intimate ceremony — just over five years since he cut off his own penis in a drug-fueled breakdown.

According to TMZ, the MC (born Andre Johnson), has been dating his bride, Cheryl, for six months, though they were friends long before that.

Johnson had previously told the Daily News that he was high on PCP on April 16, 2014 when he severed his genitals with a knife after reading extensively about monks and vasectomies. He then jumped from the second-story balcony of his North Hollywood condo.

RELATED: Florida Man Allegedly Cut Neighbor’s Penis Off After Accusing Him of Sleeping with His Wife

Despite the dramatic exit, he has denied that it was a suicide attempt. “By no means was I trying to kill myself. I was under the influence of PCP. It’s a drug that I had stopped doing for years, but I just got back from Ohio and got back into that lifestyle for a few days. It definitely was not wise,” he told the outlet later that year. “I was so happy to wake up in the hospital.”

Two weeks after the incident, he welcomed a daughter, Kennedy. (He is also father to two daughters, Lana, 7, and Lauren, 13.)

RELATED: North Carolina Woman Arrested After She Allegedly Tied Up Her Husband and Cut Off His Penis

And it’s possible that there are more kids in his future with his new wife. “I definitely have some penis left,” he told the Daily News in 2014, after denying that doctors reattached his organ. “I always say a penis is a penis. And the sensation is still there. I definitely still get extremely aroused if I see a beautiful woman.”

Johnson was a member of the rap group Northstar, whose 2004 debut was produced by Wu-Tang member RZA. After a gig in pornographic films failed to materialize, Johnson has recently explored stand-up comedy.

RELATED: The Moment Right After His Wife Mutilated His Genitals with a Kitchen Knife While He Was in Bed

He tells TMZ that he plans to continue his musical career, and is planning a bigger wedding ceremony.