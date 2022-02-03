Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Drakeo the Ruler's 5-Year-Old Son After Fatal Stabbing

The suit claims that organizers of the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival "recklessly permitted" Drakeo's "completely preventable" death

A wrongful death suit has been filed in the fatal stabbing of Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler, claiming that organizers of the music festival at which he was killed should have known to amp up backstage security.

The suit was filed on Tuesday in California on behalf of 5-year-old Caiden Caldwell, Drakeo's only child, and alleged that had the defendants "placed the safety and wellbeing of its guests and its invited artists ahead of profits," Drakeo would not have been attacked by more than 100 gang members for over 10 minutes.

"[Caiden] lost his father and has endured great pain, anguish and loss of emotional and financial support due to this completely preventable, yet recklessly permitted act of violence," reads the suit, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

Drakeo (whose real name was Darrell Caldwell) was scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival on Dec. 18 when he was attacked backstage and suffered a fatal stab wound to the neck.

The suit accuses festival organizers Live Nation, C3 Presents, Bobby Dee Presents, Jeff Shuman, Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club (who sublet the venue to Live Nation) and various Does of failing to put proper safety measures in place, despite knowing of potential dangers "based upon numerous past incidents of violence and death at their hip hop events, [and] the prevalence of gang activity that would be present."

Live Nation, C3 Presents, Bobby Dee Presents, and the Los Angeles Football Club did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. Shuman was unable to be reached for comment.

After serving three years in jail, Drakeo, 28, was acquitted of charges relating to the murder of a member of the Bloods gang, according to the suit. Despite his exoneration, the defendants should have known that his safety was at risk, is it was widely known that certain gang members "had rejected the acquittal," and "sought to exact 'street justice'" against the rapper, the suit claims.

There were two possible entrances into the venue's backstage area — one a checkpoint with a production road and artists-only parking lot, and the other a "flimsy chain-linked fence" manned by one unarmed security guard, according to the suit.

As Drakeo made his way to his performance via golf cart, he was attacked by "scores of people, many dressed in all red and wearing ski masks."

"For at least 10 minutes following the initial altercation, Mr. Caldwell and his entourage of a total of seven were subjected to a vicious and unrelenting attack of nearly 113 men, primarily dressed in red," the suit says. "Despite the fact that Mr. Caldwell and his entourage attempted to escape this 'modern-day lynching' by making their way towards the flimsy security chain-linked fence, allegedly monitored by a lone security guard, Mr. Caldwell's attackers blocked access to the gate by surrounding both sides of the fence in order to prevent escape."

Drakeo was taken to the hospital after several minutes, and died of his injuries hours later.

The suit alleges that festival organizers did not have any police presence backstage, and did not provide security escorts for artists to get to and from their performances, which contributed to Drakeo's death.

"[His death] was a result of a complete and abject failure of all Defendants to implement proper safety measures in order to ensure the safety and well being of the artists whom they invited and hired to their music festival," reads the suit, which seeks damages in excess of $25 million.

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg were set to perform at the music festival as headliners, but show organizers ended the night early in the aftermath of the stabbing.