To celebrate the anniversary of Miley Cyrus swinging naked on a wrecking ball back in 2013, we've rounded up the most iconic nude music video scenes of all time

11 of the Most Naked Music Videos of All Time, in Honor of 'Wrecking Ball''s 7th Anniversary

Instead of fussing over a wardrobe, these singers stripped down in the name of their art.

Warning: Some videos include graphic content.

MILEY CYRUS: 'WRECKING BALL'

Could anyone but Cyrus turn writhing naked atop a literal wrecking ball into one of the most legendary videos in recent pop culture history? Probably not. While reflecting on the hit song's 7th anniversary on Aug. 26, 2020, the singer said that it "feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday." Previously, she's spoken out about the iconic video, telling The Zach Sang Show in 2017, "That's something you can't take away." She added, "Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever."

CARDI B: 'PRESS'

Cardi and her army of backup dancers appear nude in the rapper's violent, racy video, which follows her as she commits some heinous crimes — even after being locked up. "It was very difficult to, you know, make the private parts look pleasant and cover them up in a good way," Cardi said in an Instagram video. "Because I really wanted the choreography scene for us to be naked."

PANIC! AT THE DISCO: 'GIRLS/GIRLS/BOYS'

For a song inspired by his first threesome experience, frontman Brendon Urie recreated D'Angelo's intimate 2006 video for "Untitled (How Does It Feel)." May artists continue to pay homage to the masterpiece for decades to come.

D'ANGELO: UNTITLED (HOW DOES IT FEEL)

As if we could make this list without the original. We'll give you a minute.

BRITNEY SPEARS: 'WOMANIZER'

While the bedazzled getup she wore in "Toxic" is now iconic, Spears actually ditched cover-ups entirely for her steamy 2009 track.

ARIANA GRANDE: 'GOD IS A WOMAN'

Like the goddess she is, Grande appeared in nothing but body paint to create ethereal images for her 2018 hit. She seemed a little shy about the bare moment on Instagram, first posting and then deleting a BTS pic of her "titty paint."

RIHANNA: 'STAY' FT. MIKKY EKKO

Like Rihanna, sometimes we all need to get in the bath and have a good cry.

ALANIS MORISSETTE: 'THANK U'

"I thought of it when I was in the shower, while we were still mastering the record," Morissette told Rolling Stone about choosing to go bare in her 1998 video. "I was naked, obviously, and I wanted something very raw and present, because that's what the song is. And the last couple of years, the way I feel about my body has changed so that I don't see it as just an ornament, partly because of the triathlon training. Now who I am inside determines how I feel about my body instead of the other way around."

JOHN LEGEND: 'ALL OF ME'

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen flaunted their sweet, sweet naked love for bed and shower scenes in the romantic 2013 video, which was shot in Italy just days before the duo tied the knot.

BLINK-182: 'WHAT'S MY AGE AGAIN?'

The boys showed the Los Angeles public almost everything during their 1999 naked romp, confirming that nudity is fun at basically any age.

KATY PERRY: 'CALIFORNIA GURLS'

Perry let the world see almost all of her sun-kissed skin in 2010, because why would you not be naked while lounging on a cotton candy cloud?

KANYE WEST: 'BOUND 2'