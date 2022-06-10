Wrabel Teams Up with Country Star Cam, Drop Striking Music Video for New Duet 'London'

Wrabel has made a country detour, and we're here for it.

On Friday, the indie singer-songwriter and Nashville treasure Cam released the music video for their duet "London" — and PEOPLE has a first look at the clip (see above).

The striking, understated video, which was shot in Nashville, finds Wrabel and Cam alone on a dark bus as they sing of regret and lost love. Cam's warm, emotionally charged vocals only elevate an already gorgeous track.

Wrabel, 33, first released "London" on his 2021 debut album, These Words Are All for You. Then last December, he and Cam teamed up for duet version of the sentimental track, which appears on his new deluxe album These Words Are All for You Too, out now.

"Getting to record a duet version of 'London' with Cam was truly a dream come true. Her voice and heart all over the song just makes me melt. It feels like she breathed new life into it in such a beautiful way," Wrabel (born Stephen Wrabel) told PEOPLE. "I can't wait to share These Words Are All for You Too. It was so hard to decide the final track listing of my debut album, and this is such a nice way for me to tell a few more stories from these chapters of my life."