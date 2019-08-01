The late folk star was the very first musician to hit the stage during Woodstock weekend. Originally, there were four acts ahead of him but due to a massive traffic jam that caused major delays for artists to get to the concert site, Havens took the stage and stretched his 20 minute set to last almost three hours to entertain the audience until event organizers could track down the second act, Havens revealed on The Tavis Smiley Show in 2004.

“So I’d go back and sing three more [songs],” Havens said. “This happened six times. So I sung every song I knew.”

At that point, Haven scrambled to think of what to play next. That’s when he started to improvise a melody and ad-lib lyrics to “Motherless Child,” a song he would later call, “Freedom.”

“The word ‘freedom’ came out of my mouth because this was our real particular freedom,” he said of the festival, which took place during a time when the country was grappling with the Vietnam war, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., the Stonewall riots and other human rights issues. “We’d finally made it to above ground.”

The song helped propel Havens into his long career as a musician until he died on April 22, 2013 from a heart attack at 72.