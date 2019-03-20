Woodstock 50 Announces Lineup: JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, Halsey and More Among Headliners

Three more days of peace, love, and music are on the way — and they’re going to be jam-packed.

On Tuesday, the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair announced its official lineup, which reads like a veritable who’s who of modern pop music. Performers will include (deep breath) The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Run the Jewels, the Head and the Heart, Akon, Chance the Rapper, the Black Keys, Greta Van Fleet, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., JAY-Z, Imagine Dragons, Janelle Monáe, Common, Cage the Elephant, and Vince Staples.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

What’s more, some of the performers from the original Woodstock festival will be taking the stage again, such as Santana, Canned Heat, John Fogerty, David Crosby (who performed at the original event with Creedence Clearwater Revival and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, respectively), and Dead and Company, the current incarnation of the Grateful Dead that features John Mayer.

RELATED VIDEO: John Mayer Offers to ‘Break’ Friend Halsey’s Heart After She Complains of ‘Writer’s Block’

“We’ve lined up artists who won’t just entertain but will remind the world that music has the power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation,” Michael Lang, producer of Woodstock 50 and a co-founder of the original festival, said in a statement. “Our hope is that today, just as in 1969, music will be the constant that can inspire positive change.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival, an iconic event that featured three days of musical performances at the height of the 1960s counterculture movement. Woodstock 50 will take place Aug. 16-18 — the 50th anniversary of the original event almost to the day — in Watkins Glen, New York. Tickets go on sale on Earth Day, April 22.