Woman Suing Ed Sheeran in Copyright Case Collapses Outside Courtroom

Sheeran was sued in 2014 by the heirs of the late "Let's Get It On" songwriter Ed Townsend, who allege the British singer ripped off the tune with "Thinking Out Loud"

By
and Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 26, 2023 07:30 PM
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 25: Musician Ed Sheeran leaves US Federal Court in New York City on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty

The second day of Ed Sheeran's copyright infringement trial took a turn when Kathryn Griffin Townsend, the woman accusing the British singer of ripping off the 1973 Marvin Gaye classic "Let's Get it On" with "Thinking Out Loud," collapsed in the courtroom.

The trial resumed on Wednesday in a New York Federal courtroom with Dr. Alexander Stewart, a professor of music at University of Vermont, taking the stand to examine the two songs. Later, he was cross-examined by Sheeran's attorney Ilene Farkas, but things went off course when Kathryn fell ill and slumped over before walking out of the courtroom with assistance.

Kathryn was able to exit the courtroom with the help of her family and legal counsel, though she collapsed when she was outside the doors. She remained lying on the ground as someone called for a medic. Later, Judge Louis L. Stanton announced Kathryn had been taken to the hospital.

Kathryn's attorney Ben Crump did not immediately return a request for comment.

The "Shape of You" singer, 32, along with Sony and others, was sued in 2017 by the heirs of the late songwriter Ed Townsend, who wrote the soul hit that was later recorded by Gaye. Kathryn, his daughter and only living direct heir, is the plaintiff leading the civil trial.

Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran. Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty

Earlier in the hearing, Stewart played a computer-generated version of "Let's Get It On" to compare the deposit copy of the song to the studio version of "Thinking Out Loud." (A deposit copy is the sheet of music submitted to a record label, not the recording).

There was also a moment of back and forth due to Stewart's transcription of "Thinking Out Loud," as Sheeran's legal team argued that he altered the sheet music he was using to compare.

Stewart also claimed that the "musical value" of "Let's Get It On" and "Thinking Out Loud" is 70%.

The cross-examination of Stewart will resume on Thursday, while Sheeran is expected to testify later this week.

On Tuesday, during questioning from the plaintiff's legal team, Sheeran argued that many pop songs share similar chord progressions, and said that his decision to do a mash-up of "Thinking Out Loud" and "Let's Get it On" at a 2014 concert was not the "smoking gun" that Crump claimed it was.

RELATED VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Announces 'Honest' New Album, Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Had a Tumor During Pregnancy

"If I'd done what you're accusing me of doing, I'd be an idiot to stand on stage in front of 20,000 people and do that," the musician said. "It is my belief that most pop songs are built on building blocks that have been freely available for hundreds of years."

To prove his point, Sheeran — who claimed that he often mashes together songs with similar chords at his concerts — pinpointed a number of other popular songs that share the same progressions, including Van Morrison's "Crazy Love" and "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi.

The pop star grew visibly frustrated multiple times on the stand, including when Kathryn's legal team shared lyrics from his song "Take It Back" that included a reference to plagiarism, but did not allow Sheeran to explain the context of the lyrics.

"I feel like you don't want me to answer because what I'm going to say is going to make quite a lot of sense," Sheeran said.

Elsewhere, Sheeran revealed that he first heard "Let's Get It On" in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me as a child, and also explained that "Thinking Out Loud" came from an emotional conversation he had with co-writer Amy Wadge about the love his grandparents shared.

Related Articles
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Meghan Trainor Details 'Painful' Sex with 'Big Boy' Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I Had to Ice Myself After'
Katy Perry Takes Epic Selfie with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and More at Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday
Katy Perry Takes Epic Selfie with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and More at Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA For Claiming First Ever No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100: ‘Love You!’
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA on Scoring Her First-Ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hit: 'Love You'
crazy town ; shifty shellshock and bobby reeves
Crazy Town Kicked Off Tour After Seth Binzer and Bobby Reeves Get into Fistfight — but Say 'It's All Good'
Ja Rule, 50 Cent
Ja Rule Discusses Two Decades-Long Feud with 50 Cent: 'I Think Things Can Be Mended'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly's 33rd Birthday Celebration Featured Flamethrowers and Marijuana — but No Megan Fox
Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett Perform Heartwarming Duet of Comedian's Iconic Sign-Off Song 'So Long'
Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett Perform Heartwarming Duet of Comedian's Iconic Sign-Off Song 'So Long'
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Criticizing Teachers: I Was 'Careless with My Words'
From rep: Pittsburgh PA PNC Park Stadium Show Rockin the hometown crowd at PNC Park on the Stadium Tour August 12, 2022 Photo Credit: Morgan Nicholson Bret Michaels personal pix. Sent in by: Janna@bretmichaels.com
Bret Michaels on Turning 60 After Near-Fatal Health Struggles: 'I Still Got a Lot of Life to Live' (Exclusive)
Freddie Mercury's collection of personal items going up for auction by Sotheby's - Freddie Mercury's Crown and accompanying cloak
Freddie Mercury's Never-Before-Seen Personal Items to Be Auctioned
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Alev Aydin and Halsey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin Split, Are 'Planning to Co-Parent': Source
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Copyright Case as He's Grilled About 'Let's Get It On' and 'Thinking Out Loud'
AJ McLean attends Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho on January 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
AJ McLean Says He and Estranged Wife Rochelle Are in 'Therapy' as He Deals with His 'Demons'
Lucinda Williams Memoir
Lucinda Williams Explains Why She Chose to Never Have Kids in New Memoir: 'A Burden, Not a Joy' (Exclusive)
Katy Perry; Colin Stough; Luke Bryan
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Rave Over 'American Idol''s Colin Stough: 'He's the Brad Pitt of Country'
Harry Belafonte
Harry Belafonte, Musician and Activist Who Brought Calypso Music to the World, Dead at 96