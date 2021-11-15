"I honestly thought that we were going to go on a hayride," Ashleigh Mann said

Woman Who Was Proposed to During Adele Concert Special Says the Moment Was 'Definitely a Dream'

At Adele's first concert in more than four years, the singer invited one couple to have a special moment at the event. Quentin Brunson surprised his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, by bringing her to the Adele special and proposing to her in front of the audience and TV cameras.

Adele made one couple's proposal quite the memorable experience.

Last month, the 33-year-old singer filmed a live concert special for CBS, titled Adele One Night Only, where she performed a selection of her iconic songs, as well as some new ones from her forthcoming album 30, which is due to drop on Friday.

The special aired on Sunday night, and during one moment from the televised event, Adele helped a man propose to his girlfriend of seven years, much to her surprise.

Speaking with CBS Mornings on Monday, Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann opened up about the surreal moment where Brunson popped the ever-important question to Mann in front Adele, as well as cameras and a star-studded audience.

"I'm like, 'Okay, this is a dream, for sure. This is definitely a dream,'" Mann said, recounting the proposal, as well as the performance Adele gave to the couple of her song, "Make You Feel My Love."

About midway through the CBS special, Mann was brought before the stage where Adele was performing, in a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones. After removing the covering from her eyes, she was stunned to realize she was standing before a group, which included Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy, among others.

"I honestly thought that we were going to go on a hayride," Mann said. "I had been talking about going to the pumpkin patch, so I assumed we were doing something cool like that."

ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The moment, Brunson said, was made real after he sent in a one-minute video explaining why he should be given the iconic opportunity.

"I felt like this opportunity was from God for sure because it was made for us," he explained on CBS Mornings. "Once it came across my table and I saw it, I just knew that if I submit to this, they're going to pick us because, I don't know, we have so much to offer. And I'm just happy that everything went the way it did."

Brunson also detailed that keeping his proposal plans a secret from his love was "nerve-wracking." He also explained that he didn't know the proposal would take place at Adele's event until two days prior.

"I did not know who was going to be there in the audience," Brunson said. "When I was out there, as we were walking to the front, I was trying to not look into the audience and make any eye contact because I just knew I was so nervous.

"I started tearing up and I'm like, 'I can't be out there crying.' So I tried to get out there and get it done," he added. "It was a lot. It was very overwhelming for sure."

And Mann, who playfully joked during the proposal about how long it took her husband-to-be to propose to her, said that she now has forever friends in Lizzo, 33, and McCarthy, 51. Of the two, she joked, "Hopefully, they're coming to the wedding."