Woman Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Allegedly Losing Pregnancy Following Astroworld Tragedy: Report

The suit reportedly alleges that Shanazia Williamson “was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death” of her and husband Jarawd Owens’ unborn baby at Astroworld in November

A woman who allegedly lost her unborn baby after sustaining injuries during last year's deadly Astroworld Festival has reportedly filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and other companies associated with the event.

The lawsuit was filed in December, according to Rolling Stone.

Shanazia Williamson and her husband, Jarawd Owens, of Dayton, Ohio, were expecting a child together when they attended the concert in November last year, the lawsuit claims.

"While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd's unborn child," the suit says, per Rolling Stone. "In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body."

"Defendants' failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia's injuries and death of her and Jarawd's unborn child," the suit said, also stating there was inadequate security and medical personnel for the event, among other allegations.

PEOPLE's request for comment from Williamson and Owens' attorneys, Jason Itkin and Kurt Arnold, was not immediately returned.

PEOPLE has also reached out to Live Nation and a rep for Scott, but did not immediately hear back.

News of the wrongful death lawsuit comes just days after Rolling Stone reported that Itkin, along with attorneys Richard Mithoff and Sean Roberts — who are acting as plaintiffs' liaison counsel – filed new claims shedding light on how many people were injured during the event.

According to the magazine, the attorneys said that along with the 10 deaths, there were 732 claims tied to injuries that required extensive medical treatment, 1,649 tied to less extensive treatment, and 2,540 claims for injuries where the severity is still under review, totaling over 4,900 claims for deaths and injuries at the festival.

Over 50,000 fans gathered to attend Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston. As his set began, many of the attendees attempted to rush the stage, causing countless people to lose consciousness or be trampled.

Scott offered to pay for the funeral services of the victims; however, several of the victims' families have since rejected his offer.

In his first post-Astroworld interview in December, Scott — who has a lawsuit against him that represents nearly 2,800 victims — said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began, and claimed he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.