Cathy Smith died on August 18 at 73 after a few years of declining health

Woman Who Inspired the Song 'Sundown' and Was Convicted of Giving John Belushi Fatal Heroin Dose Dies

Cathy Smith, the woman who injected John Belushi with drugs that ended up killing him, has died. She was 73.

Smith died on August 18 after declining in health for a few years, Canada outlet The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday.

Smith, who sometimes worked as a backup singer and dated Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, admitted to injecting Belushi with a combination of heroin and cocaine at the Chateau Marmont in March 1982. The comedian died at 33 of an accidental overdose as a result.

"I killed John Belushi," she reportedly told the National Inquirer. "I didn’t mean to, but I am responsible."

Friends of Smith's told The Globe and Mail that she was remorseful over Belushi's death. "If she had any regrets in her life, that was it," her close friend, model Lesley St. Nicholas, told the outlet.

While Smith initially faced charges of second-degree murder, she took a plea deal for lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and served 15 months in prison in Chino, California.

Upon her release from prison in 1988, Smith was deported back to Canada.

Smith dated Lightfoot for several years in the 1970s and was the inspiration behind the musician's 1974 hit "Sundown."

"Cathy was a great lady," Lightfoot, 81, told The Globe and Mail. "Men were drawn to her, and she used to make me jealous. But I don’t have a bad thing to say about her."