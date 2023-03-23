Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Why He'll Never Record a Cover of a Van Halen Song

Wolfgang Van Halen is happy to pay tribute to late dad Eddie Van Halen — so long as it's not covering one of his classic Van Halen songs.

Wolfgang, 32, opened up about missing his father in an interview for Audacy Check In, and said it's important to him that he honor him in ways greater than just singing his songs.

"He's the reason why I do what I do. I wouldn't exist if it wasn't for him," he said. "So that's certainly very important. I think just doing what I do is enough of a reference and tribute—just me existing and continuing to be my own person and my own musical space."

The rocker continued with a reference to Van Halen's 1984 hit "Panama": "I don't think people realize that me just doing that is enough of a tribute and respect toward the life that he gave me, and the interests he instilled in me. I don't have to play 'Panama' in order to respect him, you know what I mean?"

Wolfgang, who performs under the name Mammoth WVH, also revealed that he'll likely never record a cover of one of his dad's songs — and if he ever does choose to sing one, he'll make sure it lives somewhere else, like YouTube.

Wolfgang Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen. Kevin Winter/BMA2015/Getty

The Grammy-nominated star, who announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop in June, said any covers would be "for fun" when he has the time.

"On an official album, probably not," he said. "I think I have too much of a desire to prove myself and just figure out my own creative process without trying to take from somebody else."

He also noted how Eddie — who died in October 2020 at age 65 — wasn't a fan of covers himself, but when he did, made a point to "fully transform it" into something of his own.

Wolfgang, whose mom is Eddie's first wife Valerie Bertinelli, is currently gearing up to release Mammoth WVH's second album, Mammoth II, on Aug. 4.

The new record will contain 10 songs, including the current single "Another Celebration at the End of the World," and the rockers are set to take it on tour later this year.

"I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit," Wolfgang said of the record in a statement. "'Another Celebration at the End of the World' is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can't wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward."