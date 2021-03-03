Van Halen will also add "Distance" as a bonus track to Mammoth WVH's album set to release on June 11

Wolfgang Van Halen Wishes 'Pop Was Here' to See His Song 'Distance' Hit No. 1 on Rock Radio

Looks like "Distance" found a place on Mammoth WVH's self-titled album!

Wolfgang Van Halen is gearing up for the release of his debut album as Mammoth WVH this June — and the track dedicated to his dad Eddie has been added to its tracklist as it skyrockets on radio charts.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old announced that the track reached No. 1 on both the MediaBase and BDS Active Radio Charts and that the song will be on his forthcoming debut LP "due to the overwhelming response."

"The response to 'Distance' has been incredibly overwhelming. The immense support from everyone at radio who played the song and all of the fans who called requesting it has been more than I could have imagined," Van Halen said in a press release. "Thank you to everyone who helped me get my first #1 song."

"I wish Pop was here to see it," he added.

Last month, Van Halen went on Today to talk about the song and perform it.

"I think it's almost like a mantra when you lose someone that plays a large role in your life," he recently told Today about the song's chorus, "No matter what the distance is, I will be with you. No matter what the distance is, I'll be okay."

The proceeds for the song will continue to be donated to Mr. Holland's Opus, one of Eddie's favorite charities. Eddie died in October 2020 after a long fight with cancer.

Mammoth WVH is set to feature 14 songs, all of which Van Halen wrote, sang and performed on his own as he "set to establish his own musical identity."

Here's the tracklist: