"No matter what the distance is, I will be with you. No matter what the distance is, I'll be okay," Wolf sings in the track

Wolf Van Halen Performs Song 'Distance' — His 'Mantra' for When He Thinks of Dad Eddie

Wolf Van Halen's song "Distance" will always be a reminder of his late dad Eddie.

On Friday, Wolf, 29, went on Today to perform an acoustic rendition of his song "Distance," which he wrote about his guitar icon father.

"I think it's almost like a mantra when you lose someone that plays a large role in your life," he said about the song's chorus, "No matter what the distance is, I will be with you. No matter what the distance is, I'll be okay."

"That's kinda my mantra when I think about my dad," he added.

Wolf wrote the song as the first single for his band, Mammoth WVH, which is set to release its debut album on June 11.

"A normal band would have a guitar player, a bass player, a drummer and the singer and I'm the one doing all of that," he said on Today. "Everything you hear is a bunch of me's playing at the same time."

Like during his Today performance, the song's video features touching home clips of the father-son-duo.

"As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him," Wolf said about the song in a press release last November. "While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life."

Wolf was able to play the song for his dad before his death, according to a press release, with Eddie saying "no matter what the distance is, I will be with you," referring to the track's title.

The music video follows Wolf and Eddie's close relationship since his birth in the early 1990s up until recently and ends with a voicemail from Eddie to Wolf.

"I'm so happy that you have a song now. So proud of you and I love you so much," Eddie says in the music video. "Call me if you get a chance. I want to hear your voice. OK? I love you."