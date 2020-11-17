"He was an icon to many people. He was still my dad, and he was incredibly loving, and he was my best friend in many ways," he said

Wolf Van Halen on Grieving Loss of Father Eddie: You 'Figure Out How to Carry It a Bit Better'

Wolf Van Halen is opening up about the loss of his rock-star father, Eddie Van Halen, who died last month at 65 after a years-long cancer battle.

In an interview with Today's Carson Daly on Tuesday, Wolf, 29, said it has been "really tough" grieving his dad, adding, "It doesn't seem like the pain is ever really gonna go away ... You just kinda figure out how to carry it a bit better."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Some days are better than others," said Wolf, who explained that his girlfriend has been a huge support, as has his mother, Valerie Bertinelli. "Some days it's just really hard to get out of bed."

Wolf announced his father's death on Twitter on Oct. 6. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he tweeted at the time. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."

Daly, 47 — who has been open about grieving the deaths of his parents — relayed to Wolf what he learned about the emotional pain of losing a loved one.

"Eventually I got to a place I hope you get to, where you sort of realize that that degree of pain is a sign of the degree of love," said Daly. "That's how much love was there because that much love caused that much pain."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He was an icon to many people," Wolf said. "He was still my dad — and he was incredibly loving — and he was my best friend in many ways. ... I'm gonna keep going, because I know that's what he wanted, just to keep going."

One month after Eddie's death, Wolf shared a black-and-white selfie on Instagram, opening up about the things he misses most about his dad.

"1 month. Not a second goes by where you’re not on my mind," he wrote. "I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything. I love you so much, Pop. It’s really hard being here without you."

RELATED VIDEO: Valerie Bertinelli Shares Tribute to Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen: 'See You In Our Next Life My Love'

On Monday, Wolf released his debut song, "Distance," as part of his band, Mammoth WVH. The track's music video features several touching home clips of the father-son duo's close relationship.

"As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him," Wolf said about the song in a press release. "While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life."