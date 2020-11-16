"As disappointing as it may be to some to hear, that's not the priority right now," Wolf said about going through his dad Eddie's music "vault"

Wolf Van Halen Says 'I'm Not Going to Replace' Dad Eddie: 'You Can't Have Van Halen Without' Him

Wolf Van Halen is making it clear: no one will ever be able to replace his father Eddie in Van Halen — not even Wolf himself.

Following his dad's death of lung cancer in early October, Wolf told Howard Stern in an interview for his SiriusXM show that the band has no plans of officially reuniting and that he will not be looking into his dad's music "vault" anytime soon.

"You can't have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen," Wolf, 29, said. "I'm not Dad. I'm not going to replace him."

"I've spent my life making sure I'm not like him and that I'm my own person," he added. "My dad would be pissed off. He'd be like, 'What the f— are you doing? Go do your s—."

He explained that he understood that fans "want to see the music continue" but that it wouldn't be possible. However, he did tease that perhaps a one-time tribute show would be possible "down the line."

"It's done," he said. "You can't have that without him. I don't have a dad anymore and I'm coming to terms with that so I think the fans can try and come to terms with and figure out how to deal with the fact that we're not going to have Van Halen anymore."

"The music is going to live on forever," he added. "But you can't continue without Eddie Van Halen."

Wolf also said that he'll one day go through the "s— ton of tapes" his dad left behind that "will take a very, very long time to get through."

"As disappointing as it may be to some to hear, that's not the priority right now," he said. "I can't put a timeline on it but not in the immediate future would we be going through it."

"My dad would be pissed off at me... 'What are you doing? Don't go through my old s—, go do your new s—,'" he added. "Mark my words, there will be a time that we go through it, it's just not right now."

Wolf assured that "there's amazing s— in there" but that he's not ready to go through it just yet.

Earlier in the interview, Wolf opened up about his grief, saying that he still felt "awful" about his father's death.

"Some days are better than others but the pain is still there always," he said. "You just figure out how to carry it a bit better as time goes on but it's always going to hurt."