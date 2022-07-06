Wolf Van Halen Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Andraia Allsop: 'She Said Yes!'

Wolf Van Halen is ready to take the next step with his now-fiancée Andraia Allsop.

The Grammy-nominated musician and son of Eddie Van Halen announced on social media Wednesday that he and his girlfriend of more than six years are now engaged.

In the Instagram selfie, Allsop, 31 — who is a software engineer — is showing off her rock as she graces Van Halen's face.

"She said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️," the rocker, 31, captioned the post.

Shortly after, several people jumped to express support in the comments section, including his mom Valerie Bertinelli who wrote, "How do I ❤️ this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Though the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the Mammoth WVH frontman brought Allsop, along with Bertinelli, as his date to the Grammys.

In March, he shared a sweet polaroid picture with Allsop on social media as he wished her a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful lady @photosbydraia. You make my life better in every way just by existing. I love you more than anything ❤️," he wrote alongside the photo.

Earlier that month, he dedicated an International Women's Day post to her and his mom.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the incredible, strong, and independent women in my life that make it worth living, and to all women everywhere. You make the world go round 🙏❤️🙏," he wrote.

In December 2020, he marked their five-year anniversary by sharing a sweet message on social media alongside a photo of them watching a sunset.

"5 years with this beautiful lady today. I'm so thankful that she's in my life. She's the reason I'm remotely functional at all right now. She's helped me through so much. I don't know what I'd do without her," he wrote. "I love you, @andraia.allsop ❤️"

In February 2019, he shared a selfie on Valentine's Day with Allsop by his side. "Happy Love Day to my love. Love you, babe! ❤️," he wrote.

Allsop on the other hand keeps her personal account private, though she does have a separate one exclusively for her photography. In it, she documents photos from Van Halen's concerts.

Last month, Van Halen and Bertinelli, 62, spoke out against the REELZ Channel's documentary-style series Autopsy: The Last Hours of…, which explored the death of Eddie — who died in 2020 at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer — in a June 5 episode.

"F— @ReelzChannel, f— everyone that works on this show, and f— you if you watch it. F---ing disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer," he wrote in response to a tweet from Blabbermouth publicizing the show. "Pathetic and heartless."

Bertinelli — who was married to Eddie for over 20 years — commented on her son's post. Then star wrote, "Good Christ this is disgusting."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, REELZ said that the series "responsibly explores the circumstances of the passing of well-known and genuinely loved celebrities who the public cares about immensely."