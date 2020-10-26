Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolf Denies Van Halen Band Rumors: They're 'Hurting Me and My Family'

"Anyone peddling this sh-- is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family," Wolfgang Van Halen wrote on Twitter

Wolfgang Van Halen is slamming rumors spreading on social media that he is replacing his late father Eddie Van Halen as lead guitarist in Van Halen.

Over the weekend, claims were made on a Wolfgang Van Halen fan page and shared on Twitter by user @MetalSludge that Wolf, 29, would step in as the rock band's lead guitarist in a new lineup that would also allegedly include former vocalist Sammy Hagar, former bass guitarist Michael Anthony, and Eddie's brother Alex Van Halen on percussion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It has been mentioned that Eddie Van Halen told his son and brother, I give you my blessing.....," the fan page claimed.

Wolf dismissed the rumors on Twitter and asked fans spreading the misinformation on social media to "please stop with this."

"This is just a sh---y lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times," he wrote. "Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this sh-- is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."

Wolf confirmed on Oct. 6 that his father Eddie, who co-founded Van Halen alongside his brother Alex in 1972, died after a years-long battle with cancer. He was 65.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolf wrote on Twitter. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."

Image zoom Eddie and Wolfie Van Halen at Music Midtown in 2015 Chris Mckay/Getty

After news of Eddie's death, Hagar — who served as Van Halen's vocalist from 1985 to 1996 — shared a message in response on his social media accounts.

"Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family," Hagar, 73, wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a smiling photo of himself and Eddie sitting together on what appeared to be a private jet.