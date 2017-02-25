The rapper tweeted about his loss on Friday

Wiz Khalifa Addresses the Death of His Sister: 'My Family Will Get Through This'

Wiz Khalifa is mourning the death of his sister, Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, who died on Monday. Lala, who was transgender, was 32.

The rapper, 29, tweeted about his loss on Friday, writing, “The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with but [with] your prayers and well wishes my family will get through this.”

Khalifa’s mother, Peachie Wimbush, posted her daughter’s obituary on her Instagram page, including a quote from the film Steel Magnolias.

“…there was no noise, no tremble, just peace,” the caption read. “Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life.”

“I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love,” Wimbush added.

Four days before announcing her daughter’s death, Wimbush posted a photo on Instagram of herself holding another woman’s hand, writing, “Your prayers are necessary… thank you in advance.”

Image zoom

On Tuesday, Khalifa celebrated the 4th birthday of his son, Sebastian Taylor, whom he shares with Amber Rose.