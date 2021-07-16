The rapper, 33, tweeted about his diagnosis on Wednesday, but added that he's still feeling healthy

Wiz Khalifa Says He's Contracted COVID, Has No Symptoms: 'Just Stay Away from Me for a Lil While'

CULVER CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Wiz Khalifa arrives at the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS on November 12, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"Okay loved ones....sooo.....Ya boy got covid," he wrote. "No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while."

Khalifa added that, while he's quarantining, he'll be focusing his energy on creativity.

"While im in the house I'll be givin y'all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project," he tweeted.

It's not clear if Khalifa has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Experts say there is a slim chance of vaccinated people becoming infected compared to those who have not received the shots.

Though developing COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated is rare, it is possible and "expected," the Centers for Disease Control say, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective against the virus.

The majority of deaths related to COVID-19 in the U.S. are now being reported as people who have not been vaccinated against the virus, according to government data analyzed by the Associated Press last month.

The AP reported that only about .8 percent of deaths related to the virus in May occurred in fully vaccinated people, or about 150 of 18,000 total.

The outlet noted that hospitalization and death percentages in fully vaccinated people from the May data — which they retrieved from the CDC — has not been estimated by the CDC itself, as the group cited "limitations in the data."