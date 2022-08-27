Wiz Khalifa Fans Exit Indiana Concert Early Following Reported Altercation in the Crowd

Wiz Khalifa's performance in an Indiana town was interrupted by an in-crowd disturbance on Friday night.

In a social media statement, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the disruption took place at section 5 on the lawn of the Ruoff Music Center, where the "Black and Yellow" rapper, 34, was performing, around 10:30 p.m. local time.

"Security staff responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby began exiting the area on foot," authorities wrote, noting that an "emergency action plan was initiated and followed."

Police also said that "all gates including non-public exits were opened," allowing concert attendees to self-evacuate. Three individuals reported minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals, per authorities.

"Police staff deployed multiple quick response teams and swept the area," the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office continued in its statement, adding that "no weapons were found" on the premises.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The show, which marked Khalifa's latest stop on his Vinyl Verse Summer Tour, also featured fellow artists Logic, Fedd the God and 24kGoldn.

A representative for Live Nation directed PEOPLE to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office statement when asked for comment, and also shared a statement on behalf of the Ruoff Music Center.

"Thank you to staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance," the venue said.

Representatives for Khalifa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Keith Urban is scheduled to perform at the Ruoff Music Center on Saturday evening as part of his The Speed of Now World Tour.