Wilmer Valderrama Reportedly Has Life on Hold to Support Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato in Rehab

Wilmer Valderrama rushed to ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato‘s side in July after she suffered an overdose, and now the actor is continuing to support the singer as she seeks treatment.

According to TMZ, Valderrama, 38, has flown to visit the star on the East coast several times over the last few weeks. The outlet reports the former couple have also been frequenting a local coffee shop together.

Earlier this week, Lovato’s mom Dianna De La Garza assured fans her daughter, 26, is “doing really well” and continuing to work on her health.

“She’s happy … she’s working on her sobriety and she’s getting the help she needs,” De La Garza told NewsMax TV. “That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”

A source close to Lovato also tells PEOPLE she is “focusing on her health and recovery.”

The former child star has struggled with addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, Lovato entered treatment, where she sought help for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety in March. But just three months later, she opened up about a recent relapse when she released her autobiographical new single “Sober” on June 21.

In late August, one month after her overdose, a source told PEOPLE that Lovato was “doing great,” while also adding: “This is a long road.”

During Lovato’s hospitalization, multiple sources told PEOPLE Valderrama spent hours every day by her side.

“He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him,” said a friend of the exes. “Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future. He’s the love of her life and vice versa.”