Willow Smith Surprises Jada Pinkett Smith for Mother’s Day by Reuniting Mom’s Former Rock Band, Wicked Wisdom

“My heart burst in a thousand different ways having my daughter honor me in this way,” Jada Pinkett Smith said of the surprise

Willow Smith pulled off the ultimate Mother's Day surprise for Jada Pinkett Smith!

The 20-year-old reunited Jada's former rock band, Wicked Wisdom, in a special Mother's Day edition of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk.

Not only did Willow bring them together, but she also performed with band members Michael Anderson, Pocket Honore, Taylor Graves, and Ronald Bruner Jr. in front of Jada, 49, and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass," Willow said during the Red Table Talk episode. "She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom."

The proud daughter continued, "I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what woman-ing up really is about, so for Mother's Day, I'm about to reunite with some of my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called 'Bleed All Over Me.'"

Willow added that she hoped to make Jada feel "a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love you have given me my entire life and continue to give me."

The singer then brought her mother outside the area where Wicked Wisdom was secretly waiting.

Willow took the stage for the performance, while Jada danced along.