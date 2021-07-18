Willow Smith Shaves Her Head Onstage During 'Whip My Hair' Performance: 'Things Are Really Changing'

"I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life," Willow Smith said in her Facebook Live concert before taking clippers to her head during a pop-punk performance of "Whip My Hair"

Willow Smith is going through a metamorphosis of sorts, recently shedding another layer.

The two-time Emmy Award nominee, 20, shaved her head onstage during a pop-punk performance of her 2010 debut single "Whip My Hair." It served as a climactic conclusion to her Facebook Live event Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything, promoting Friday's release of her fourth studio album.

"I'm thinking about shaving my head during the 'Whip My Hair' performance," Smith said in a behind-the-scenes clip. "This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments."

She previously had her head shaved last March, while she spent 24 hours in a glass room as part of a performance art installation at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles.

Willow Smith Credit: Willow Smith/Facebook

"I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage," Smith later explained on an episode of Red Table Talk. "Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go."

Smith first shaved her head at 11 years old in 2012, two years after "Whip My Hair" first dropped. "It was the perfect way to rebel," she told PEOPLE in June 2019.

"I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn't equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it," Smith added of her sudden fame at a young age. "I was just like, 'Whoa, this is not the life that I want.'"

The I Am Legend actress most recently convinced her mom Jada Pinkett Smith that bald is beautiful. The proud mom unveiled her shaved head last week, sharing a photo of her new look, as she snuggled up to her daughter. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," Jada, 49, wrote in the caption.