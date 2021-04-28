Willow Smith Releases Video for New Punk Rock Song 'Transparent Soul': 'Let the Vibes Commence'

Willow Smith is showing off a different side of herself as a musician.

On Tuesday evening, the 20-year-old singer dropped her new song, "Transparent Soul," the first single from her forthcoming album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Featuring Blink-182's Travis Barker on the drums, Smith croons, "I knew a boy just like you / He's a snake just like you / Such a fake just like you / But I can see the truth," on the pop-punk inspired single.

"Transparent Soul," also comes with an accompanying music video, which shows Smith adorned in all-black attire, including large combat boots, a studded belt and a chained collar necklace.

"I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time [during the first couple months of quarantine]," Smith said in a statement, per Complex. "It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre."

WILLOW - t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker Credit: Willow Smith/Youtube

Sharing a snippet of the music video on Instagram, Smith wrote, "I am so GRATEFUL and EXCITED to start this new journey ! 🧨LET THE VIBES COMMENCE🧨."

"THANK YOU to @vernonfrancois @raoulalejandre @trippydana @chloeandchenelle @tylrewilcox for helping me execute my creative vision for the visualizer 🙏🏾," the Red Table Talk co-host added. "you are DEEPLY appreciated ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smith's next album is set to be released this summer, according to Complex.

The soon-to-be-released music will follow the singer's previous projects, including her 2020 EP Rise with Jahnavi Harrison and the LP The Anxiety with Tyler Cole, her self-titled album from 2019, 2017's The 1st and Ardipithecus from 2015.

RELATED VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes That Queen Elizabeth Should Do Red Table Talk After Meghan and Harry's Oprah Sit-Down

Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new track, Smith said that it was inspired by a quote she had read from Radhanath Swami, a Hindu guru.

The quote, according to the outlet, reads: "It is said that a saintly person is so pure that he or she acts like a spotless mirror. When we come in the presence of such a mirror-like soul, we can see both the beauty and ugliness of our inner life."

"I read that quote, and it really spoke to me," Smith told the publication. "And that's kind of how the idea of this song came to be."

Smith also noted that listening to artists such as Avril Lavigne and My Chemical Romance inspired her new musical direction, which is one she said she didn't think she "had the voice to sing."