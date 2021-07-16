Willow Smith Says She 'Felt a Lot of Pressure' Following in Her Parents' Footsteps

"For so much of my musical career, I was just overthinking everything, and being so just stressed about things that really I didn't need to stress about," she said

Willow Smith is a "Transparent Soul."

Before releasing her album lately I feel EVERYTHING on Friday, the 20-year-old singer spoke to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about what it's like to carve out her own identity as the daughter of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith.

"I always just wanted to do right by my parents, and do right by the beauty that they have put in the world, and continue to uplift that beauty and to uphold that beauty," she told Lowe. "And I felt a lot of pressure. And, because I'm not a minor anymore."

"I'm finding the freedom to, I can put that beauty in the world. I can uphold that energy," she added. "And so I'm just figuring that out in all of these different ways, and it's going to be a journey and there's more to come."

The singer spoke about what it was like to release her punk-rock project after albums such as THE ANXIETY, WILLOW and The 1st.

"Honestly, I'm still processing it on the human being level. There were a lot of doubts that I had, not even just about this specific album, but just about my career in general, my musical career in general. I followed my joy and I followed my heart, and I feel like it took us to a really beautiful spot," she said. "I'm in a place of disbelief right now. For so much of my musical career, I was just overthinking everything, and being so just stressed about things that really I didn't need to stress about."

"For this album, even in the content, even when I was talking about back in the day, and I still hold that divine content in my heart and my soul, but you don't really need to be excavating what the meaning of life is all the time in your music," she added. "So that can get a little heavy sometimes. So I just wanted to, just like you said, separate myself from those emotions while also just looking at them from a bird's eye point of view, and diving into that playfulness, diving into that, give no f—s."

Willow continued by saying she had been wanting to do an album like this one "since I was literally 12."

"This has been brewing inside of me for a long time," she said.

Along with the LP's hit sing with Travis Barker "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l," the album features tracks with Avril Lavigne on "G R O W" and Tierra Whack on "XTRA."

Following the album's release, Will Smith shared a photo of her album cover on Instagram, congratulating the musician.