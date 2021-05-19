Willow Smith Describes ‘Unique, Weird Way’ Michael Cera Inspired Her to Play Guitar

The Red Table Talk co-host explained how she was inspired to play the guitar after the release of her punk-rock single "Transparent Soul"

Willow Smith revealed the unexpected inspiration behind her guitar skills.

On Tuesday, the Red Table Talk co-host, 20, appeared virtually on The Tonight Show to discuss her journey into rock music and her yet-untitled fifth studio album, slated to drop later this summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Smith cited Prince and Jimi Hendrix as inspirations in the genre, and felt compelled to try push herself musically by playing an instrument.

"I honestly think that it was brewing in me for a while that I knew I needed to play an instrument to really call myself a musician and I really wanted to do that," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Beyond the icons, it was actually Michael Cera who inspired her to learn guitar.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I think it was just during the time that I found out Michael Cera made music. I had no idea that he made music," Smith said. "I listened to his album and he's playing, like, some acoustic guitar — folk, acoustic guitar. Michael Cera … the actor. How crazy is that?"

Though the actor broke out with Superbad and Juno, Cera also released two albums in 1998 and 2014 as a singer-songwriter. Upon listening to his work, Smith called it a "breaking point" in believing she could succeed with the string instrument, too.

"Him being such a unique person to even make music, I was like, 'Whoa, this is inspiring in like a really unique, weird way,' " she said of Cera. "So I just kind of took the bull by the horns and was like 'Okay we're gonna start on this, we're gonna be a guitar goddess.' "

Michael Cera; Willow Smith Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Andrew Toth/Getty Images

After refining her skills, Smith released her latest single "Transparent Soul" last month. The pop-punk track is the first single on her upcoming album and features Blink-182's Travis Barker on the drums. She follows the footsteps of her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was in a rock band, Wicked Wisdom, in the early 2000s.

Looking ahead, the songstress speculated that there could be more star-studded collaborations to come on the upcoming album as well.