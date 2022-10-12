Willie Spence's American Idol family is paying tribute to the late singer after he died in a car accident on Tuesday.

Spence, 23, was remembered as "a true talent who lit up every room he entered" in a statement shared by the hit ABC series on Wednesday, one day after the singer reportedly died of his injuries after crashing his car into a semi-truck in Jasper, Tennessee.

He placed second in the popular competition series on season 19 in 2021.

"We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence," the statement read. "He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."

Judge Katy Perry, who told Spence during his audition that his voice "stops people in their tracks," commented on Idol's Instagram post, writing: "I love you Willie… purest soul. Sing with the angels my darling ♥️✨"

Her fellow judge Luke Bryan also paid tribute on social media with a sweet message to Spence.

"Willie really did light up every room he walked into," the country star wrote. "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed."

Host Ryan Seacrest also shared a poignant message, writing: "Everybody on and off set loved him. @Williespence you'll be deeply missed 💔"

Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham was with Spence throughout their whole Idol journey, and in an emotional Instagram tribute, remembered the singer as "a good sweet soul."

"It's hard to find the words to say here, other than I loved Willie very much," Beckham wrote. "He was a good sweet soul, and a warm beam of light in a cold and dark world that needed him so much. When willie sang I swear it would shake a whole room. I think Willie had a voice that God gave him specifically to spread his message, when Willie sang gospel it could make you cry."

Beckham — who also shared a series of photos and videos from their time on the show — continued by remembering Spence's laugh and sense of humor, and said he "loved being around" the star.

"Willie also had a laugh that could make you melt, an honest humor you couldn't help but love, and the biggest heart you could imagine all wrapped up into one human," Beckham wrote. "His larger-than-life energy was infectious and I loved being around him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans, who I know he loved so much, and who he held close to his heart. I can't wait to sing with you in Paradise, where I know I'll see you again. Rest In Peace brother."

Grace Kinstler, who placed third behind Spence on Idol, shared photos of her and Spence together on Instagram, and said his loss "doesn't feel real."

"Willie, I'm sorry I don't have more eloquent words to share for you right now. It doesn't feel real," she wrote. "Thank you for your heart, and thank you for reminding all of us that there's nothing more refreshing than being authentic and keeping it 100% at all times. I will miss your laugh, the face you'd make when you didn't like something or felt uncomfortable, and most of all, the smiles you'd put on the faces and hearts of everyone around you the moment you'd enter a room. Rest easy, love you lots, friend. ♥️"

Casey Bishop, who placed fourth on the season, also shared photos of her and Spence, as well as a video of him singing.

"This is so heartbreaking and unreal. I don't understand why this happened, it's just hard not to think to my self 'why,'" she wrote in an Instagram post. "Willie was so kind, gentle, hilarious, generous, incredibly talented and loved by so many. His energy was so beautiful & contagious and If you met him, you loved him. I love you so much Willie, so many people do."

She continued: "My brain doesn't really know how to sit with the fact that you're not here on this earth anymore. I know you are in heaven now but it's just hard to think that I won't see you or talk to you in this lifetime ever again. You're so special, I've never met anyone like you and I will forever be grateful that I got to create a beautiful bond with you. Words can't describe the feeling this brings me. We will miss you so much. You are one of a kind Willie. Rest In Peace my friend😞"

Alyssa Wray, who was in the Top 10 on Spence's season, shared a photo to Instagram of her and Spence laughing together, writing in the caption that she was "so heartbroken" and "sick to [her] stomach."

"To know you was to love you. Willie loved music. Willie loved his family. Willie loved his friends. Willie loved to laugh. Willie loved the Lord. And we all loved Willie," she wrote. "The whole WORLD loved Willie, quite literally. He was a soul that people were drawn to. He had a voice that was hand made and hand picked by God himself and bestowed on him to touch lives. Anointed. Willie touched hearts. With his voice. With his smile. I can hear him laugh right now."

She continued: "I'm shocked. Still not sure my mind is fully processing this. I love you brother. The memories we have together are some of the best memories I have in this life and I will cherish them forever. I will hold you in my heart forever. You taught me so much. Your voice. That voice. Your kindness. Your love. By the grace of God, I sing for you forever now Willie. 💔"

Anilee List, who made the Top 25, called Spence "a gift from God," and wrote on her Instagram Story that his "beautiful spirit and gift is limitless."

Cyniah Elise, who competed in the Comeback round but did not make the Top 25, shared a series of photos with Spence to her Instagram Story, including one of her doing his hair and them singing together.

"Rest easy superstar💔," she wrote. "You had this personality that would light up a room, you will truly be missed."

Contestant Franklin Boone said meeting Spence was the highlight of his Idol experience, as he was sick on filming day and felt as though he'd "botched" his performance.

"The ONLY reason I didn't regret it overall was because of meeting and spending time with people like Willie," he wrote. "NO CAP.. Sitting around in between call-times cutting up and singing gospel music with Willie and the rest of the church folk gang was the highlight of that experience for me."

DeWayne Crocker Jr., who was eliminated before Top 25, called Spence "a great friend and brother," and said they'd stayed in touch after the show ended.

"We had some great convos about faith, and my dude was ready to change the world," he wrote. "After the show, I went to Georgia to meet his family and friends. The entire state loved this man for real. We did a show at his old high school, and people came from all over to hear him. It was so dope. This one I don't understand, but I know that God is working even if it doesn't feel like it."

He also wrote on his Instagram Story: "We have so many memories bro. He was getting ready to do a show in London soon. His voice and career were blessing so many people. I'm grateful God allowed us to cross paths."

Heather Russell, who was eliminated from the season during Hollywood rounds, said she hung out with Spence during rehearsals, and remembered him as "the absolute sweetest most genuine soul."

"Your light shines so bright beyond just this life," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Beautiful Willie. Thank you for blessing my life and so many with your precious soul and existence."

Olivia Ximines, who was also eliminated before the Top 25, shared his audition video on her Instagram Story.

"Rest In Peace Willie, it was an honor to being able to meet and work with you, the time we had on American Idol was amazing, you brought so much joy and laughter on set," she wrote.

Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence. Eric McCandless/ABC

News of Spencer's death was first reported by local outlet DouglasNow, and a family source told TMZ that Spence crashed into a semi-truck parked on the side of the road while driving home to Atlanta from Tennessee. The source said that Spence had a flat tire fixed on his car earlier on Tuesday.

A preliminary accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by local Fox affiliate WFXL said Spence's Jeep Cherokee crashed into the back of the truck around 4 p.m. in Jasper. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and the Marion County Sheriff's Office did not have any further information available.

The singer had posted a video of himself singing in the car earlier on Tuesday, and was in the midst of promoting a show he was set to play at the Trinity Baptist Church in London on Nov. 12.