Willie Nelson's Life and Career in Photos

In celebration of the award-winning musician's 90th birthday, here's a look back at Willie Nelson's legendary (and long-lasting) career and life behind the scenes as a brother, husband and father

By
Published on April 29, 2023 09:00 AM
01 of 34

Willie Nelson's Early Days

Willie Nelson
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Willie Nelson was born on April 29, 1933, in Abbott, Texas, and was raised, with his older sister Bobbie, by grandparents. The siblings grew up playing music together, though in high school, Nelson picked up another hobby and played football.

Here, Nelson is seen suited up during his sophomore year at Abbott High School in 1948.

02 of 34

Willie Nelson and His Sister Bobbie Nelson

willie and bobbie nelson
Courtesy Willie and Bobbie Nelson

Willie and his sister were dear friends and would play music together for decades to come. Here, the siblings pose together in 1946 as teenagers.

In 2020, they released a book together: Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band.

03 of 34

Willie Nelson Leaves Texas

Country singer Willie Nelson performs on KPHO TV, December 14, 1962, in Phoenix, Arizona
Johnny Franklin/andmorebears/Getty Images

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Nelson became a disc jockey and started making his own music. By the early 1960s, Nelson had relocated to Nashville.

He released his first two records while signed to Liberty Records: 1962's ...And Then I Wrote and 1963's Here's Willie Nelson.

Here, a young Nelson is seen performing on KPHO TV in Phoenix in December 1962.

04 of 34

Willie Nelson Marries Shirley Collie

Willie Nelson performs with Shirley Collie at the Riverside Park Ballroom, December 13, 1962, in Phoenix, Arizona
Johnny Franklin/andmorebears/Getty

Nelson first married high school sweetheart Martha Matthews in 1952, and they divorced 10 years later. Nelson married his second wife, singer Shirley Collie (pictured here), in 1963 and the two remained together until 1971.

05 of 34

Willie Nelson Signs to RCA

Willie Nelson sigsn a record deal with RCA Records on November 24, 1964 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Nelson began playing bass for Ray Price's band. Price was just one of the artists who would record songs written by Nelson that turned into hits, including "Night Life" sung by Price and "Crazy" for Patsy Cline.

In 1964, Nelson signed a record deal with RCA Records (pictured here).

06 of 34

Willing Nelson in the Recording Studio

willie and bobbie nelson
Willie and Bobbie Nelson in 1973. DAVID GAHR/GETTY

In the early 1970s, Nelson decided it was time to move back to Texas and considered pursuing pig farming, The New York Times noted. In 1972, though, he met the Atlantic Records executive Jerry Wexler at a party back in Nashville and was offered a contract, the paper said.

From there he recorded albums like 1973's Shotgun Willie, 1974's Phases and Stages and 1975's Red Headed Stranger.

Along with country star Waylon Jennings, Nelson would lead a subgenre of music known as "outlaw country."

Here, Nelson is joined by his sister Bobbie, longtime friend and drummer Paul English and producer Arif Mardin in the Atlantic Records studios in New York City in February 1973.

Nelson established his band, The Family, in 1972, the Times explained, which consisted of Bobbie, English, Mickey Raphael, Bee Spears and Jody Payne.

07 of 34

Willie Nelson on 'Saturday Night Live'

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 7 -- Pictured: Musical guest Willie Nelson performs
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Nelson performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live during the show's third season in 1977.

08 of 34

Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings

Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings perform on stage together, New York, April 1978
Michael Putland/Getty Images

Nelson and Jennings together in New York in April 1978.

09 of 34

Willie Nelson as an Actor

THE ELECTRIC HORSEMAN, Willie Nelson, 1979
Courtesy Everett Collection

In addition to his expansive career as a musician and songwriter, Nelson brought his talents to the silver screen. His first film role came in 1979's The Electric Horseman (pictured here).

Since then, he has landed numerous screen roles including Stagecoach, Half Baked and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

10 of 34

Willie Nelson at the CMA Awards

Willie Nelson, CMA Entertainer of the Year, 1979
CSU Archives/Everett Collection

Nelson has won numerous Country Music Association Awards including this one, in 1979, for Entertainer of the Year.

11 of 34

Willie Nelson at the White House

Charley Pride
Harvey Georges/AP/Shutterstock

In 1979, Nelson visited the White House with singer Charley Pride to present President Jimmy Carter with a special award for his support of country music — as voted on by the Country Music Association Board.

12 of 34

Willie Nelson and Connie Kopeke

Willie Nelson with His Wife
LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Nelson welcomed daughter Paula with Connie Koepke in 1969 (while he was still married to Shirley Collie, prior to their 1971 divorce). Nelson and Kopeke had another daughter, Amy, in 1973.

He met and became involved with his fourth wife, Annie D'Angelo, while still married to Kopeke, and the pair went their separate ways in 1988.

"I messed up another marriage. My wandering ways were too much for any woman to put up with," he wrote in his memoir. "I'll always love Connie."

13 of 34

Willie Nelson as a Dad

Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Paul Harris/Getty

By the time Paula arrived in 1961, Nelson was already a father of four (though he didn't learn about his eldest daughter Renée until decades after her birth).

Renee Butts (née Lynda Renee Barley) was born on Jan. 22, 1953, to Nelson's friend Mary Haney, but it wasn't until much later on — more than 50 years — that he learned of their lineage.

He shares daughters Lana Nelson Fowler, Susie Nelson and son William "Billy" Hugh Nelson Jr. with his first wife, Martha Matthews. Billy died by suicide in 1991.

Paula and and Amy (pictured here with their dad in 1980) were his daughters by Koepke, and he and D'Angelo welcomed two sons, Lukas Autry Nelson in 1988, followed by Jacob "Micah" Nelson in 1990.

14 of 34

Willie Nelson and Farm Aid

Singer-songwriters Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp stand together on stage during the 1985 Farm Aid
Bettmann Archive

In 1985, Nelson founded Farm Aid alongside fellow singer-songwriters Neil Young and John Mellencamp. The annual benefit concert raises money for farmers across the U.S. The organization's mission, per its website, "is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America."

The first Farm Aid (pictured here) took place in Champaign, Illinois, and featured performances by artists including Billy Joel, B.B. King, Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan.

15 of 34

Willie Nelson's Friendship with President Jimmy Carter

Former US Pres. James E. Carter Jr. (L) smiling broadly and standing next to Country and Western singer Willie Nelson (R) at concert during the town's 100th anniversary
Thomas S. England/Getty Images

In 1985, Nelson joined President Carter in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Nelson and Carter have a friendship spanning decades, Nelson noted once in an interview with Anderson Cooper.

When talking about his visits to the White House, Nelson said: "Jimmy and I would jog together and hang out, and his son and I would hang out together in the White House — we had a lot of fun."

Cooper then asked Nelson about smoking marijuana on the roof of the White House, which he discusses in his autobiography — and Carter himself confirmed was with his son, James Earl "Chip" Carter.

"I don't remember," Nelson demurred.

16 of 34

Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton

Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton the TV special, GRAND OLE OPRY 60TH ANNIVERSARY, which aired January 14, 1986
CBS via Getty Images

Willie Nelson posed with Dolly Parton during the Grand Ole Opry 60th Anniversary TV special, which aired in 1986.

Nelson had become a member of the legendary Opry in 1964.

17 of 34

Willie Nelson and Ray Charles

Willie Nelson, Texas Style. A CBS television special, originally broadcast March 5, 1988
CBS via Getty Images

In 1988, Nelson took the stage with his friend, Ray Charles, for a CBS TV special broadcast in 1988.

The two men collaborated on the song "Seven Spanish Angels" together.

18 of 34

Willie Nelson and the IRS

Willie Nelson sadly gazing out the window of his barren cabin which the IRS stripped of its furniture after it seized the 688 acre property
Mark Perlstein/Getty Images

In 1990, Nelson was forced to file bankruptcy after it was revealed that he owed $16.7 million in taxes to the IRS. The government seized some of his belongings, including furniture from his cabin (pictured here).

He released an album called The IRS Tapes: Who'll Buy My Memories? in an effort to help pay back the debt, and did so successfully.

19 of 34

Willie Nelson and the Highwaymen

Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash (1932 - 2003), and Kris Kristofferson, embrace onstage at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York, May 23, 1993
Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

In addition to being a solo act, Nelson was also a part of the country group the Highwaymen, which was made up of music legends: Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson (pictured here at Central Park SumerStage in New York City in 1993).

20 of 34

Willie Nelson and the Country Music Hall of Fame

Willie Nelson gives a thank-you speech along side Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash (right) for his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame during the Country Music Association Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House
AP Photo

Nelson was joined on stage by Kristofferson and Cash while giving a thank-you speech for his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame during the Country Music Association Awards in 1993.

21 of 34

Willie Nelson and Kennedy Center Honors

Kennedy Center honorees (back row, l-r) comedian Bill Cosby, Songwriting team of John Kander and Fred Ebb, musician Willie Nelson, (front row, l-r) former actress and ambassador to Czechoslovaki Shirley Temple Black, and composer and conducter Andre Previn pose for photographers after the awards ceremony
AP Photo/Khue Bui

In 1998, Nelson was awarded at the Kennedy Center Honors alongside John Kander and Fred Ebb, Shirley Temple Black, Andre Previn and Bill Cosby (Cosby's award was rescinded in 2018).

22 of 34

Willie Nelson and Annie D'Angelo

Willie Nelson (L) and his wife Annie arrive at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards 23 February, 2000, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles
LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty

Nelson met Annie D'Angelo in 1986; they welcomed their first son, Lukas Autry in 1988 and second son Jacob "Micah" in 1990, before tying the knot in 1991.

Here, the couple poses together at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in 2000. Nelson has been nominated for 56 Grammys and has won 12.

23 of 34

Willie Nelson and the Songwriter's Hall of Fame

Willie Nelson SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME AWARDS INDUCTION
Araldo Di Crollalanza/Shutterstock

In 2001, Nelson was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

24 of 34

Willie Nelson and Ray Price

Ray Price and Willie Nelson during "Willie Nelson and Friends: Live and Kickin'" Premiers
KMazur/WireImage

Nelson performed with his old friend Ray Price at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for the Willie Nelson and Friends: Live and Kickin' TV special. Here, the two are seen rehearsing.

25 of 34

Willie Nelson and Marijuana

Willie Nelson plays at Freedom Fest 2007 benefitting MPP, NORML & WAMM which all promote the legalization of Marajuana
Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Nelson, an avid fan of marijuana who even has his own curated line called Willie's Reserve, has also long been an advocate of its legalization. In 2007, he played Freedom Fest, which raised money for the Marijuana Policy Project, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) and WAMM's hospice and support services, per NORML's website.

26 of 34

Willie Nelson Reunites with His Eldest Daughter

Willie Nelson and Lynda Renee Butts
Lynda Renee Butts Facebook

In Nelson's 2012 memoir, Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings from the Road, he talked about how he learned about his eldest daughter, Renée Butts.

"I have an old, dear friend, Mary Haney, who I'd lost touch with but recently met again after decades," he wrote. "Turns out Mary and I had a child together called Renée. It also turns out Renée has a daughter, Noelle, who has a daughter, [­Jordyn], who I am happy to now call my great-granddaughter."

He added, "My newly discovered family sure took some time to surface."

Butts died in August 2017.

27 of 34

Willie Nelson as a Family Man

Willie Nelson children
Gary Gershoff/WireImage

In 2013, Nelson was joined by many of his family members at Hard Rock International's artist spotlight benefit concert for the singer at Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. There were nephew Trevor Nelson, daughter Paula Nelson, son Micah Nelson, son Lukas Nelson, granddaughter Raelyn Nelson, his wife Annie, daughter Amy Nelson, granddaughter Rachel Fowler, great grandson Dean Hubbard, granddaughter Martha Fowler and daughter Lana Nelson.

28 of 34

Willie Nelson Performs with Bobbie

Willie Nelson ; Bobbie Nelson
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Nelson was joined onstage by his sister Bobbie on New Year's Eve at Austin City Limits Live in 2014 in Austin.

Willie once told PEOPLE his sister was "the most naturally talented of all the Nelsons."

Bobbie died in 2022 at age 91.

29 of 34

Willie Nelson Gets His Black Belt

Willie Nelson ( L) poses with a fellow student during Nelson's 5th Degree black belt award ceremony at Master Martial Arts
Gary Miller/Getty Images

As a man of many talents, it's no surprise that a fifth-degree black belt is part of Nelson's résumé. Here, he poses with a fellow student during his fifth degree black belt award ceremony in 2014.

30 of 34

WIllie Nelson Wins the Gershwin Prize

Honoree Willie Nelson performs during the 2015 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert Honoring Willie Nelson
Getty Images

In 2015, Nelson was honored with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Here, he takes the stage during the tribute concert DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

31 of 34

Willie Nelson and His Sons

Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, and Micah Nelson attend the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th annual GRAMMY week event honoring Willie Nelson at Village Studios on February 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Kovac/Getty

Lukas and Micah, who are both musicians themselves, pose with their dad at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th annual Grammy week event honoring Nelson in 2019 in Los Angeles.

32 of 34

Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves (L) and Willie Nelson attend the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th annual GRAMMY week event honoring Willie Nelson at Village Studios on February 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson. Michael Kovac/Getty

Nelson and Kacey Musgraves share a tight-knit friendship after having shared the stage together on numerous occasions.

While giving a tour of her home for Architectural Digest in 2022, Musgraves showed off the half-smoked joint she has framed — given to her by Nelson.

"He rolled this huge fatty and we all sat around and smoked it with him," Musgraves said. "Then he said, 'Save the rest for another time,' and I did."

Here, the two pose together at the producers & Engineers Wing 12th annual Grammy week event in his honor in 2019.

33 of 34

Willie Nelson and Political Activism

Willie Nelson performs during a rally to support voting rights at the Texas State Capitol
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Nelson has long been politically active (with causes including marijuana legalization, LGBTQ+ rights and anti-war legislation) and here he took the stage to perform during a rally to support voting rights in his home stage of Texas at the state capitol in 2021.

34 of 34

Willie Nelson Turns 90

Willie Nelson performs at the Autism Speaks Light Up The Blues 6 Concert
Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

After more than half a century in the industry, Nelson is still performing. A month before his 90th birthday, he performed at the Autism Speaks Light Up The Blues 6 Concert in Los Angeles.

He will celebrate the milestone birthday with friends and colleagues with a set of shows at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30.

He will be joined by a slew of artists including Musgraves, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, The Chicks and Snoop Dogg.

"I can't say thank you enough to all the people who are taking time out of their daily lives to come out and help me sing 'Happy Birthday' on my 90th birthday," Nelson told PEOPLE. "I really appreciate it. I love them all for doing it."

