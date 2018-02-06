Willie Nelson Cancels February Tour Dates Due to Flu: 'I Will See You All Down the Road'

Willie Nelson has halted his latest batch of tour dates on doctors’ orders.

The country icon, 84, announced he scrapped all eight February concert dates, including six in Florida, PEOPLE confirmed Monday.

“Willie Nelson has canceled his February tour dates as he requires a few extra weeks to recover completely from the flu,” representatives for the singer said in a statement.

“He is up and about and looks as healthy as ever but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate to give the performances you all love seeing. Willie will resume the tour in early March.”

The Country Hall of Fame singer shared a special message to his fans: “I will see you all down the road.”

Nelson is scheduled to resume his tour on March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina.

The latest string of cancellations comes after he was forced to abort a concert in San Diego, California, in January due to breathing difficulties. Following that performance, Nelson canceled the remainder of his January shows.

In August 2017, he halted a concert in Salt Lake City after suffering respiratory issues, requiring a brief hospitalization.

“I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight,” he told fans on Twitter. “The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.”

Then in late January and early February of the same year, Nelson canceled shows due to a “bad cold.”

Below are the February tour dates that were canceled:

Feb. 7 – Macon Centreplex Coliseum in Macon, Georgia

Feb. 9 – IP Casino Resort & Hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi

Feb. 10 – The Marina Civic Center in Panama City, Florida

Feb. 12 – Germain Arena in Estero, Florida

Feb. 13 – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre in Pompano Beach, Florida

Feb. 15 – Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida

Feb. 17 – Space Coast State Fair in Cocoa, Florida

Feb. 18 – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre in Saint Augustine, Florida