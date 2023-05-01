01 of 13 Miranda Lambert Ben Trivett "He's a hero at all of us," Lambert told PEOPLE of Willie Nelson while popping into the photo booth.

"There's only one time that Willie Nelson turns 90 and you not only can't have a discussion about country music that doesn't include Willie Nelson, you can't really tell the full story about American music as a whole without Willie Nelson," Crockett told PEOPLE. "That's why this is a cultural event."

"I've had a lot of just really nice, sincere moments with Willie," Johnson told PEOPLE. "Whenever I get a chance to be on his bus or just somewhere in a room sitting and talking with him, I just love to be able to hear his stories and just share memories. And I feel so lucky to get those moments."

"When I first saw Willie, he came to Las Vegas to do a show, and Elvis was still there then. Sinatra, we were all there and we were all pretty glitzy. You go on stage, you put a suit on. A bit like I am now," Jones recalled to PEOPLE. "But Willie came in there looking basically like he looks now with the hat and the hair and the guitar, and I thought, that's great. He didn't try to change or try to glitz it up in any way. He was just him. He's authentic."

"I played his 60th birthday special, his 70th, his 85th, and now his 90th," Lovett told PEOPLE. "Any time that I've ever worked with him, he's such a generous person and performer. Willie shines the light on all the people in his band, people in his family. Willie shines his life on everyone, and he's just so generous of spirit."

"I never thought I'd be on his radar," Rateliff told PEOPLE. "Even my mom and family's like, 'I can't believe you're singing with Willie.' And it kind of has always felt that way for me as well."

"The thing about Willie that is so great, he just likes playing with people and that's the funnest thing there is to do," Jones told PEOPLE. "I just always love seeing him and popping on stage is always the most special, but just he's sweet and he's kind, and he's funny and he's good human."