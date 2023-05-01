Willie Nelson Turned 90 with a Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Celebs Who Came Out to Celebrate! (Exclusive)

A host of A-listers came out to the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate and perform in Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday

By Ben Trivett
and
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Published on May 1, 2023 02:00 PM
01 of 13

Miranda Lambert

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett

"He's a hero at all of us," Lambert told PEOPLE of Willie Nelson while popping into the photo booth.

02 of 13

Snoop Dogg

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett
03 of 13

Charley Crockett

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett

"There's only one time that Willie Nelson turns 90 and you not only can't have a discussion about country music that doesn't include Willie Nelson, you can't really tell the full story about American music as a whole without Willie Nelson," Crockett told PEOPLE. "That's why this is a cultural event."

04 of 13

Billy Strings

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett
05 of 13

Jack Johnson

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett

"I've had a lot of just really nice, sincere moments with Willie," Johnson told PEOPLE. "Whenever I get a chance to be on his bus or just somewhere in a room sitting and talking with him, I just love to be able to hear his stories and just share memories. And I feel so lucky to get those moments."

06 of 13

Johnny Knoxville & Tony Sizemore (a.k.a. Willie's Driver)

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett
07 of 13

Tom Jones

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett

"When I first saw Willie, he came to Las Vegas to do a show, and Elvis was still there then. Sinatra, we were all there and we were all pretty glitzy. You go on stage, you put a suit on. A bit like I am now," Jones recalled to PEOPLE. "But Willie came in there looking basically like he looks now with the hat and the hair and the guitar, and I thought, that's great. He didn't try to change or try to glitz it up in any way. He was just him. He's authentic."

08 of 13

The Lumineers

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett
09 of 13

Lyle Lovett

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett

"I played his 60th birthday special, his 70th, his 85th, and now his 90th," Lovett told PEOPLE. "Any time that I've ever worked with him, he's such a generous person and performer. Willie shines the light on all the people in his band, people in his family. Willie shines his life on everyone, and he's just so generous of spirit."

10 of 13

Nathaniel Rateliff

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett

"I never thought I'd be on his radar," Rateliff told PEOPLE. "Even my mom and family's like, 'I can't believe you're singing with Willie.' And it kind of has always felt that way for me as well."

11 of 13

Warren Haynes

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett
12 of 13

Norah Jones

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett

"The thing about Willie that is so great, he just likes playing with people and that's the funnest thing there is to do," Jones told PEOPLE. "I just always love seeing him and popping on stage is always the most special, but just he's sweet and he's kind, and he's funny and he's good human."

13 of 13

Waylon Payne

Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Ben Trivett
