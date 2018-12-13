William Shatner Fights It Out with Fans Over Controversial Christmas Song 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

William Shatner is weighing in on the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” controversy.

After a radio station pulled the song from their Christmas line-up, the actor, 87, argued with fans on Tuesday, claiming that the 1940s holiday song should be played despite criticism that it promotes rape culture.

“Call in to CBC radio all day and get them to play ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ over and over until midnight!” Shatner tweeted in response to the radio station’s decision.

When fans lashed out at the former Star Trek actor, Shatner said not playing the song was censorship.

“I would think that censorship of classics because certain ‘types’ need to judge things through their own 2018 myopic glasses and demand they be stricken from history is important. Or is this 1984 only 34 years too late?” he wrote.

Other fans expressed their disapproval for the actor’s support of the song by accusing him of putting being entertained over the plight of sexual assault victims. In response, Shatner turned to the original music video from 1949 to defend his argument.

“Have you watched the original choreography, myopic Peter or are you one of those who needs to take the lyrics & extrapolate worst case?” he tweeted back. “You must clutch your pearls over rap music.”

In a separate tweet, Shatner added: “The choreography is the interpretation of the lyrics from the timeframe when it was written(1940’s.) If 2018 prudes want to interpret the lyrics as something else; the problem obviously lies in their own minds not in the original lyrics.”

Have you watched the original choreography, myopic Peter or are you one of those who needs to take the lyrics & extrapolate worst case? You must clutch your pearls over rap music. 😂 Here’s the original choreography from 1949: https://t.co/bYvhvJg8Zt https://t.co/Jr4FNJccUs — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 11, 2018

And even after the Canadian radio station restored “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” on their Christmas line-up, Shatner couldn’t resist poking fun at the people who supported the song’s removal.

“I’d still call and request the song be played just to stick it to the Myopia Censorship Club members,” he tweeted.

Shatner’s Twitter feud comes just two weeks after a Cleveland, Ohio radio station pulled the song from its 24-hour Christmas rotation because of listener complaints.

At the end last month, WDOK Christmas 102.1 received a call complaining about the song, according to local Fox 8 news. After a listener poll on the WDOK website supported this sentiment, station programmers decided to ban it.

Over the last several years, and particularly in the era of the #MeToo movement, many have suggested the song normalizes date rape in reference to the lyrics “Say, what’s in this drink?” The song details a back-and-forth, traditionally between a man and a woman, where the man tries to convince a woman to stay the night despite her continued protests, saying, “The answer is no.”