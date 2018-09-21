Ho Ho Ho! Listen to the First Track From William Shatner’s First-Ever Christmas Album

It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit!

While William Shatner’s first-ever Christmas album — titled Shatner Claus - The Christmas Album — won’t be available until Oct. 26, the iconic Star Trek actor has given his fans plenty to whet their appetites with.

On Thursday, the album’s track list (and impressive list of guest artists) was announced — and Shatner also shared a sneak peek at one of the album’s 14 tracks.

“Apparently one of the songs from Shatner Claus is available,” the 87-year-old multi-talented star wrote on Twitter, alongside a link to his rendition of “Jingle Bells,” which he recorded alongside Henry Rollins.

“Have a little listen,” he added.

While the song begins with the typical relaxed pace and lush string arrangement one might expect from a holiday classic, as soon as Shatner’s vocals begin, it’s clear this isn’t the standard “Jingle Bells.”

As the song continues, the pace of the track becomes faster as Shatner and Rollins energetically put their own spin on the tune.

As an extra special treat, the pair also recorded an additional version of the track, titled “Jingle Bells (Punk Rock Version)” that has been included on the album as a bonus track.

The album will also feature an eclectic group of musicians including Iggy Pop, Brad Paisley, Judy Collins, and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

Shatner has released numerous albums throughout his long career, including 2011’s David Bowie cover album Seeking Major Tom and Why Not Me?, a country album released in August with Alabama’s Jeff Cook.