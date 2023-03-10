Will Smith Raps 'Just the Two of Us' with 10-Year-Old Bass Player Ellen Alaverdyan: 'Fantastic'

"You are the Sweetest!" the rapper-actor wrote about the young musician alongside the video he posted to Instagram Thursday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 10:21 AM
will smith, Ellen Alaverdyan
Will Smith and Ellen Alaverdyan. Photo: will smith/instagram

Will Smith is gettin' jiggy with it again.

The musician and actor posted a video of himself rapping his hit song "Just the Two of Us" alongside 10-year-old bass player Ellen Alaverdyan on Instagram.

The young musician — who boasts close to 200,000 followers on Instagram — regularly posts videos performing hit songs, and in January, she shared a video playing the bass line of "Just the Two of Us."

On Thursday, Smith, 54, shared an update to her video that included him rapping his 1998 hit as she played the bass.

"Wow!! @ellenplaysbass, this is FANTASTIC. You are the Sweetest!" he wrote alongside the video. He also tagged singer Jac Ross and jazz pianist Eric Lewis, asking them to "put somethin' on it" — and Ross did just that, sharing his rendition of the song later on Thursday and adding his vocals to Smith and Ellen's version.

"@willsmith THANK YOU FOR THIS MAGIC ❤️❤️❤️," Ellen captioned a repost of Smith's video, writing in a comment of his original post, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU WILL 🌟."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's been a while since Smith has performed. He was set to make his musical comeback at the Grammys last month, but had to cancel the surprise.

The Fresh Prince was originally supposed to be part of the awards' 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute performance, Questlove — who produced the over-10-minute-long performance — told Variety. Host Trevor Noah had previously insinuated there would be a few surprise performances, but Smith had to drop out after starting to shoot Bad Boys 4.

"I'll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week," Questlove, 52, told Variety on the red carpet. "There were a lot of preliminary shots that he had to do, so we had to lose Will."

Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that Bad Boys 4 was officially happening on Jan 31. ​​The franchise stars shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts, posting the same video that they each captioned, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

The clip began with Smith recording himself as he drove to Lawrence's home, telling viewers that he was going to provide a "hint" as to what his big news was — before "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee, from the Bad Boys II soundtrack, began playing through the speakers.

"I wish I was you not knowing what I'm about to show me," the Oscar winner told the camera.

Upon arriving at his costar's home, Smith greeted Lawrence, 57, who opened the door and asked with a smile, "It's about that time?"

After the two cheered and embraced, Smith turned the camera on them both and confirmed jubilantly, "It's about that time!"

"It's official, y'all," he continued, confirming production on the fourth film. "Bad boys for life, baby!"

Related Articles
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm 'Bad Boys 4' Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
KATY PERRY, American Idol
Katy Perry Recalls Hilarious 21st Birthday to Celebrate 'American Idol' Hitting Same Milestone
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos
Quavo Says Migos Is 'Gone' in New Song Tribute to the Late Takeoff: 'It Can't Come Back'
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Ed Sheeran Says 'Turbulent Things' in His Personal Life Spurred Recent Instagram Break
Joey Fatone attends the "The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Joey Fatone Sings 'Bye Bye Bye' During Impromptu Performance at Miami Drag Brunch — Watch
The Kid LAROI's latest music video
The Kid LAROI's New Music Video Love Interest Is a Doll — and She's on Instagram
Earth, Wind, & Fire
Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Dead at 67: 'Drumming with the Angels'
CENTURY CITY, CA - DECEMBER 28: Musician Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's performs onstage during the 'Live at the Atrium' Holiday Concert Series in Partnership with KIISFM Presented by Westfield Century City on December 28, 2017 in Century City, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Westfield)
Plain White T's Singer Surprises Young Cancer Patient with 'Hey There Delilah' Performance
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
THE MASKED SINGER Walrus, Lamb, Milkshake
Another Competitor Lands a Spot in 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Semifinals on '90s Night
adam hood 2022
Adam Hood Stands Up for His Southern Heritage in His Music: 'There's a Lot to Be Proud Of'