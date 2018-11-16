Will Smith Raps in Spanish at the Latin Grammy Awards with Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny

Will Smith is returning to the stage — for the Latin Grammy Awards!

The 50-year-old actor and rapper kicked off the award show on Thursday night in Las Vegas with his new single “Esta Rico” along with Marc Anthony and Latin trap artist Bad Bunny.

Before the performance, Smith shared a selfie of himself with Anthony, 50, and Bad Bunny, 24, on Instagram, writing, “Putting that sauce on rehearsals before our performance at the #LatinGrammys Tonight! @marcanthony @badbunnypr.”

As the trio rapped and a slew of dancers swayed in the background, the performance gained a round of applause from those in the audience.

Fans posted videos of the trio’s performance on Instagram with one writing, “#marcanthony & #willsmith … #LatinGRAMMYS Big Willie Style!”

The three men debuted their new song in September which Smith said was to wrap up his “birthday week.”

In the song, Smith raps a blend of English and Spanish, singing, “Blend my Philly way now, with your Latina sway now/ Sacude tu cadera, always taking pictures, laughing, blowing kisses/ I think you’re delicious.”

“Está Rico” is the fulfillment of a longtime dream of Smith and Anthony’s.

“Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration,” Anthony said in a press release obtained by Billboard. “This song seems perfect for this moment we’re both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video.”

Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony and Will Smith performing at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards Ethan Miller/Getty

The two pals have shared moments from their friendship on Instagram before, including a video from March in which Anthony taught him how to salsa dance on a boat.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — has been collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world without having dropped his debut album.

Bunny recently dropped “Mia” with Drake and “Te Guste” with Jennifer Lopez.