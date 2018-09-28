Will Smith Drops New Song and Music Video with Pal Marc Anthony, Wrapping Up 'Birthday Week'

Will Smith celebrated his 50th birthday by bungee jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon.

But on Friday, the Fresh Prince dropped something else — a new song and music video with pal Marc Anthony.

The track, “Está Rico” – which also features Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton singer Bad Bunny — has Smith rapping while blending English and Spanish in his rhymes. “Blend my Philly way now, with your Latina sway now,” Smith says. “Sacude tu cadera, always taking pictures, laughing, blowing kisses. I think you’re delicious.”

For the video, a decked-out Smith and Anthony party with Bad Bunny in an underground club, playing cards as girls dance around them.

RELATED: Will Smith Feels the Love on His 50th Birthday as Family Posts Sweet Tributes on Instagram

“Está Rico” is the fulfillment of a longtime dream of Smith and Anthony’s. “Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration,” Anthony said in a press release obtained by Billboard. “This song seems perfect for this moment we’re both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video.”

Prior to dropping the video, Smith shared a clip to Instagram of himself and Anthony working on the song. “Music is happening,” he said in the clip, shot while the two were in a Miami studio.

Both seem happy about what they’re hearing, hugging and cheering as they listen to takes back. “Wow wow… I’m going to start crying and s—,” Anthony says. “I’m singing with Will Smith, man!”

The two pals have shared moments from their friendship on Instagram before, including a video from March in which Anthony taught him how to salsa dance on a boat.

Earlier this month, Smith wished Anthony love on his 50th birthday with a throwback photo of the two hugging at a 2007 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Crosses Off Another Bucket List Item by Taking Salsa Lessons From Marc Anthony

Meanwhile, Friday’s song is the second new tune Smith has dropped over the past few months.

Back in May, Smith released a sample track called “To the Clique,” rapping about everything from his 25-plus years of success in the entertainment industry to the strength of his marriage amid tabloid speculation that he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith might be heading for splitsville.

“Stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business,” he rapped, later boasting about the strength of their family (including kids Trey, 25, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17). “The real-life Incredibles, last name Smith. Jada, Jaden, Willow, Trey — y’all ain’t f—ing with my clique.”

Both tunes come more than 13 years after Smith’s last album (2005’s Lost and Found), which featured the hit single “Switch.” Smith also collaborated with Bomba Estéreo in 2015 for their song “Fiesta.”

“At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie, and an album every year,” Smith explained in his video for “To the Clique,” posted to his YouTube page. “It was like, churning out that kind of creativity. What happens is you get to a point where you get empty. So I’m excited. I’m reenergized and I’m creating wildly like I used to. I’m ready. I got the beast back.”