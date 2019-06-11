Someone Face-Swapped Will Smith's Face onto Cardi B and Both of Them Are Here for It

Cardi Smith?

Over the weekend, Will Smith shared a hilarious fan-made video of his face swapped with Cardi B‘s, and he wants to know who’s responsible.

“Y’all are doing’ Too Much!! Hahaha… This is SO GOOD. Anybody know who did this??” Smith, 50, captioned the Instagram post.

“Who did this to us?” Cardi, 26, wrote in the comment section.

Cardi also shared the clip, writing, “The one time I drank biotin,” in reference to vitamin B, which helps with hair growth.

The amusing clip is from Cardi’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2017, an interview in which she explained her stage name.

“You know what, my sister name is Hennessy, so everybody used to call me Bacardi,” Cardi says in the video. “Then it was my Instagram name, Bacardi, Bacardi B, but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted, and you know what I think it was Bacardi [the alcohol company] that had something to do with it. So I just changed it to Cardi B.”

Cardi’s real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar.

Just like Smith, who is not only an actor, but also a rapper, Cardi is proving she’s a woman of many talents as she gears up to make her film debut.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper gave fans a first look at her Hustlers character with a sexy mirror selfie on Instagram on Saturday.

“Y’all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall? HUSTLE MOVIE!” Cardi captioned the photo from what appeared to be an on-set trailer.

Cardi will star in the movie along with costars Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

The ladies are coming together for the upcoming drama, which is set in New York City during the financial crisis of the early 2000s, will follow revenge-seeking strippers who band together with a group of fellow exotic dancers to scam their male Wall Street clients out of thousands of dollars.

Cardi and J. Lo previously worked together on the hit song “Dinero” as well as the music video for the single, but this will be the first time both stars will be headlining a film together.

While it may be Cardi’s first big movie role, the Grammy Award-winning rapper is no stranger to the nightclub life. Before finding fame with music, Cardi worked as an exotic dancer.

In the April 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan, the star addressed why she’s open to speaking about her pole-dancing days, “People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on … Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.”

Hustlers is set to hit theaters on September 13, 2019.