Will Smith Addresses Jada Pinkett Divorce Rumors in New Song Ahead of World Cup Performance

Will Smith is back in the booth and addressing some longstanding rumors about his marriage to wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old actor — who began his career as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince — dropped a video that teased “new music” was “coming soon,” along with a sample track called “To the Clique.”

In the tune, Smith is as confident as ever about his 25-plus years of success in the entertainment industry and the strength of his marriage, despite tabloid speculation that he and Pinkett Smith might be heading for splitsville.

“Stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business,” he sings, later boasting about the strength of their family (including kids Trey, 25, Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17). “The real-life Incredibles, last name Smith. Jada, Jaden, Willow, Trey — y’all ain’t f—ing with my clique.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with kids Jaden (far left), Willow and Trey Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

“To the Clique” comes more than 13 years after Smith’s last album (2005’s Lost and Found), which featured the hit single “Switch.”

“At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie, and an album every year,” Smith explained in his video. “It was like, churning out that kind of creativity.”

“What happens is you get to a point where you get empty,” he continued. “So I’m excited. I’m reenergized and I’m creating wildly like I used to. I’m ready. I got the beast back.”

The release also comes amid news that Smith will be performing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, joining Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi on the event’s official song “Live It Up” (produced by DJ and songwriter Diplo).

“It’s an honor to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” Smith said in FIFA’s release. “This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic. Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavors and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance.”

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of her new Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith spoke about how supportive her husband has been in their marriage after she suffered an emotional breakdown.

“Will had always told me to put myself first, and I had never really understood what that meant,” Pinkett Smith said, after admitting that she had “withered, curled up in a ball about to die” when she realized she had lost touch with herself.

“I think when I got more understanding about it, and he got more understanding about what that meant, it took a lot of communication,” she added. “At the end of the day, Will is extremely supportive of giving me what I need.”