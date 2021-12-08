Will Ferrell Channels Classic 'More Cowbell' SNL Sketch as He Joins Marc Anthony On Stage
Will Ferrell and Marc Anthony shared the stage at the Maestro Cares Foundation's Changing Lives, Building Dreams gala
Marc Anthony's got a fever and the only prescription? More cowbell!
Will Ferrell hopped on stage alongside Anthony Tuesday night while the Latin star sang his hit "I Need to Know," and contributed a clanging cowbell in a nod to the classic Saturday Night Live sketch "More Cowbell."
The unexpected collaboration took place in New York City at the Maestro Cares Foundation's Changing Lives, Building Dreams gala, where Ferrell, 54, was honored with the Courage to Care Award.
Anthony, 53, founded Maestro Cares in 2012 with Henry Cárdenas as a nonprofit meant to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged children and communities in Latin America and the U.S.
When the singer took the stage to sing his 1999 hit, Ferrell joined him, cowbell in hand.
"I can't hear the cowbell!" Anthony joked on stage.
The moment was a reference to the 2000 SNL sketch in which music producer Bruce Dickinson (played by Christopher Walken) repeatedly insists that the band Blue Öyster Cult add "more cowbell" during the recording of their 1976 hit "(Don't Fear) the Reaper."
Ferrell stars in the sketch as the band's fictional cowbell player Gene Frenkle, alongside Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, Horatio Sanz and Jimmy Fallon.
The Step Brothers star told Fallon in 2019 that the sketch's enduring popularity actually had some drawbacks.
"Here's the crazy thing — I go to see Christopher Walken years later in a play. I say hello to him backstage, and he's like, 'You know, you've ruined my life. People during the curtain call bring cowbells and ring them. The other day i went for an Italian food lunch and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta Bolognese,'" Ferrell told his former co-star. "And I think he was really mad at me. He had a little smile, but… what are you gonna do?"