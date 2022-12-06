Will Ferrell Plays Cowbell at His Son's First-Ever Live Concert in a Nod to Iconic 'SNL' Sketch

The comedian grabbed his famous musical instrument and joined son Magnus on stage at a charity event

Alex Ross
Published on December 6, 2022
Magnus and Will Ferrell. Photo: Magnus Ferrell/Instagram

Will Ferrell's latest musical endeavor will have you saying "More cowbell!"

The actor, 55, rang the bell for the Cancer for College scholarship at a benefit concert over the weekend — the cowbell, that is.

Joining son Magnus Ferrell and his band, who opened for a band called Psychedelic Furs, on stage in San Diego over the weekend, Ferrell played his signature cowbell in a callback to his memorable Saturday Night Live sketches about the instrument, the first of which aired in 2000.

The legendary original "More Cowbell" sketch stars Christopher Walken as a producer and Ferrell as a musician, who, at Walken's behest, continuously adds "more cowbell" to the track the band is recording in the studio.

Magnus, a budding musician with four singles released so far, sings and plays the keyboard. The younger musician's San Diego set marked his first-ever live show and included three original songs — one of which, titled "Back to Place," featured his dad — as well as a cover of Radiohead's popular hit "Creep," per Rolling Stone.

Sharing stills of the concert to his Instagram, Magnus captioned the carousel of pictures, "damn that was fun." Will, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that read "Hot Buttered Soul" can be seen contributing with his cowbells in two of the snaps.

Cancer for College, the scholarship fund benefitting from the event, was founded in 1993 by Craig Pollard, a two time cancer survivor, double amputee and longtime friend of Will's. The two first met when the now-famed comedian was a "lowly pledge of the Delta Tau fraternity" at the University of Southern California, according to the organization's website.

The charity has awarded over 1,600 need-based scholarships — more than $6 million in awards — to high-achieving cancer survivors since its inception.

Will Ferrell Plays Cowbell at His Son’s First-Ever Concert in a Nod to Iconic ‘SNL’ Sketch
Magnus and Will Ferrell. Magnus Ferrell/Instagram

The weekend concert was not the first time Ferrell has trotted out his cowbells for the scholarship fund, either. Back in 2018, the actor joined Chris Martin at the Los Angeles Greek Theater, cowbells in tow, to play "Viva La Vida" during a benefit called "Will Ferrell's Best Night Of Your Life."

Ferrell also teamed up with Marc Anthony in December 2021 at a gala where Ferrell was honored with an award: while the Latin star sang his hit "I Need to Know," Ferrell provided a clanging accompaniment.

