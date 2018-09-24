Will Cardi B Perform at the Super Bowl with Maroon 5? Fans Certainly Hope So

Maroon 5 is slated to headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show and fans are already demanding one specific special cameo.

With the performance scheduled to take place in Atlanta, many are hoping the Adam Levine-fronted group brings out rapper Cardi B, who is featured on the band’s single “Girls Like You.”

“Cardi B is in negotiations to perform,” TMZ reported on Monday. “The main issue being discussed is whether or not she gets a solo set.”

A rep for Cardi B did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Twitter users put their full support behind Cardi B’s possible appearance.

“She just got her 3rd #1 song on Billboard, she broke records this year, and has the best female rap album this year… with that kind of success why not?” one user wrote.

Cardi B earned her first hit No. 1 with “Bodak Yellow” in September 2017 when she became the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill to get a solo No. 1. Then, this summer, she got another No. 1 with “I Like It.”

“Cardi B is making chart history, so she should definitely get her own solo set during Maroon 5’s Super Bowl performance,” another user said.

“Can the @SuperBowl please let @iamcardib do a mini set? Maroon 5 don’t get me wrong… but we all thinking it needs some added finesse or something. Cardi would def be that,” a fan wrote.

“I’ve already decided I’m not watching the SuperBowl next year unless Cardi B is the halftime headliner. #teamcardi,” another fan tweeted.

Cardi B with a 3rd #1 single, a baby, & a possible super bowl performance. I’m so proud of her! pic.twitter.com/UtRwfly2jX — chrissy (@chRIHssy) September 24, 2018

While others brought up Cardi B’s feud with Nicki Minaj.

“Cardi B got 3 #1 songs and the Super Bowl in her debut era… Nicki is shaking,” one user tweeted.

“Lol Nicki watching Maroon 5 perform their number 1 song with cardi b at the super bowl is gonna be a great time,” another wrote.

Though Maroon 5 has yet to comment on the Super Bowl LIII news, multiple outlets including Variety and Billboard confirmed the February 3, 2019, show.

The NFL previously released a statement about the halftime act: “It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” it reads. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”