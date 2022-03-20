"There was no acute reason beyond that I've changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years," Will Butler wrote of departing Arcade Fire

Will Butler Confirms Exit from Arcade Fire and Teases Solo Music: 'Time for New Things'

Will Butler of Arcade Fire perform at Castlefield Bowl on July 6, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Will Butler of Arcade Fire perform at Castlefield Bowl on July 6, 2017 in Manchester, England.

The longtime member of the Canadian rock band announced in a series of social media statements on Saturday that he has stepped away from the group after almost two decades.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hi friends — I've left Arcade Fire," Will, 39, began his statement. "I left at the end of last year, after the new record [WE] was complete."

"There was no acute reason beyond that I've changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things," he continued.

Noting that he is "working on a new record" and has "a few other projects percolating," the musician added: "The band are still my friends and family."

"Thank you to anyone who's come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It's meaningful to be part of your lives," Will also noted. "Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years."

Arcade Fire was founded in the early 2000s by Will's brother, Win Butler. Will appeared on each of the band's studio albums, from 2004's Funeral to their latest LP, WE, which is scheduled to drop this spring.

During his time with the Grammy-winning indie band, Will played a variety of instruments for the group, including bass, synthesizers, and percussion.

Alongside Win, the group currently features his wife, Régine Chassagne, as well as Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury, and Jeremy Gara.

ARCADE FIRE Credit: Wendy Redfern/Redferns/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Will previously did not appear on stage at recent concerts the band held at venues in New Orleans and New York City, Rolling Stone reported.