Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood Guitarist and 'Game of Thrones' Star, Dead at 75

Wilko Johnson, the British musician whose band Dr. Feelgood influenced punk rock for decades beginning in the 1970s, died on Monday. He was 75.

"This is the announcement we never wanted to make and we do so with a very heavy heart," read a message on Johnston's Twitter account on Tuesday, noting that the guitarist — who also had a notable acting role in Games of Thrones — died at home.

"Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time," the note continued. "RIP Wilko Johnson."

In 2013, Johnson was diagnosed with terminal cancer of the pancreas and was given 10 months to live. He elected not to receive chemotherapy.

"He is currently in good spirits, is not yet suffering any physical effects and can expect to enjoy at least another few months of reasonable health and activity," his manager Robert Hoy wrote in a post on Johnson's Facebook page at the time.

A year later, Johnson announced he was cancer-free following a surgery that removed a nearly seven-pound tumor. He went on to collaborate with The Who's Roger Daltrey on the album Going Back Home.

"Now, I'm spending my time gradually coming to terms with the idea that my death is not imminent, that I am going to live on," Johnson said at the 2014 Q awards.

Born in 1947 as John Wilkinson, he was raised on Canvey Island, about 40 miles east of London. The musician was a schoolteacher first, before forming Dr. Feelgood with friends, per The Guardian.

Blending a mix of blues and R&B, Johnson honed his hallmark "choppy" guitar style and workshopped his intimidating glare — which later suited him well in the role as silent executioner Ser Ilyn Payne on Game of Thrones.

Johnson's fans and fellow musicians, including Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page and Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, honored and remembered the seminal artist on social media.

"His unique, wired playing and stage presence thrilled and inspired many guitarists, myself included," Kapranos tweeted. "When I interviewed him a few years ago, he was bright, thoughtful and an astonishing story teller. His presence will be felt for many more years."

"I really admired him and we'll all miss him," Page wrote on Twitter.

Musician Billy Bragg wrote, "Wilko Johnson was a precursor of punk. His guitar playing was angry and angular, but his presence — twitchy, confrontational, out of control — was something we'd never beheld before in UK pop."

Meanwhile, others posted excerpts of Johnson's performances, including Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet.

"Goodbye Wilko and thank you," Kemp wrote.