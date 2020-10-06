The entire Wicked cast sings encouraging lyrics to the tune of "What Is This Feeling?" and "Defying Gravity" in the clip

Wicked Cast Reminds Fans to Vote with Reimagined Lyrics in New Video: 'You Can Change Things'

Oz has a special message: vote!

In a new video, which PEOPLE can exclusively share, the entire cast of Wicked comes together (virtually) to remind fans to cast their ballot this November — and it features cameos from Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel!

"I'm all mixelated up!" sings Brittney Johnson, the first-ever Black actress to play Wicked's Glinda, in the music video. "I really want to vote but it's confusifying me."

The nearly-four minute video features appearances from some of the musical's biggest stars including Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce, Jennafer Newberry and Konrad Adderley.

Image zoom Wicked cast (with Katy Perry!) Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The video — aimed at encouraging voter registration and turnout during this election cycle — features reimagined lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman on fan-favorite songs "What Is This Feeling?" and "Defying Gravity."

The cast members came up with the video's concept, which starts with FaceTime-like conversations between several cast members.

"And what about trying to register and where is my polling place and what should I do?" sings Chenoweth, 52, in her appearance.

"Vote!" replies Menzel, 49, before the cast breaks into song.

"We will be voting, voting all across this land," the cast sings as some dance with some Wicked moves.