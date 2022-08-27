Usher on Why He Won't Do a 'Verzuz' Battle: 'I'm Cut from a Way Different Cloth'

The "My Boo" singer also talked about his Las Vegas residency, which he extended earlier this week with 25 new dates

By
Published on August 27, 2022 03:45 PM
Usher attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Usher. Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Usher is revealing why he thinks a Verzuz battle wouldn't be worth it.

During an appearance on the People Every Day podcast to discuss his Las Vegas residency thus far, the "My Boo" singer opened up about living in Sin City, how he indulges and revealed why he doesn't want to do a Verzuz battle.

"I think if you ever came to my show, you would understand that I don't even think a Verzuz could handle all of the songs that I have to be honest," Usher, 43, told host Janine Rubenstein. "It's like, I could do it by myself. But I don't wanna do that. That's not the purpose of Verzuz, me versus me."

He continued, "But I think it's great. It's great to celebrate music. But the appreciation of it starts with understanding what it is and how long has it taken to do this legacy. And if you choose to compare it, what are you comparing to? Are you comparing it to itself?"

The Verzuz series was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz during the pandemic as a virtual DJ battle. It consists of up to 20 rounds of what would be a musician's hit songs, going head to head against other musicians' tunes. But for Usher, when it comes to his music, there's no comparison.

"I'm a different animal, man. I'm cut from a way different cloth man. And when you put those songs on, I'm telling you, I don't think anybody in the world would want smoke with them songs."

There are currently two seasons of Verzuz out, with 43 episodes total. So far, the series has featured battles between Alicia Keys and John Legend, DMX and Snoop Dogg, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy, with many more.

The "OMG" singer announced he would be extending his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM earlier this week. He added 25 new dates, slated to kick off on March 3, 2023 and run through July 15, 2023. In honor of the announcement, the singer opened up about why he decided to extend it and what he loves most about Las Vegas living.

In this image released on September 19, Usher performs onstage for the 10th Anniversary of the iHeartRadio Music Festival streaming on CWTV.com and The CW App on September 18 & 19 and broadcast on The CW Network on September 27 & 28.
Usher. Kevin Winter/Getty

"Having an audience come to you is always great. I love the fact that I've been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle," he said.

He added, "I've been able to still focus on the things that I love, that are creative, that are kind of ancillary to what I do in music. Whether it's in film or rather in production or working with other artists and still have family time, but yet still do what I love, which is performing.

The star has also managed to fully immerse himself in the city during his time there.

"I'm doing everything in Vegas. Unfortunately I must say that it does accommodate all of the lifestyle of who I am and what I enjoy. It's sitting at the crap table or playing a little blackjack, going out to the club a little bit, but I still have the ability to do all the other things that I love as well. [Like] eating some good food."

"It's hot as hell out here, that's the one thing that I've had to get used to, it's extremely dry," he adds. "But I do, I do indulge and have fun in Sin City. OK. Not too much. Because I still have the obligation of making sure that I show up and enjoy myself on stage."

Tickets for the 2023 shows went on sale Friday. Get yours here.

Related Articles
Harry Styles Rolling Stone Magazine
Harry Styles Talks About Keeping Sexuality and Relationships Private: 'I Just Wanted to Sing'
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life--and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life — and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
Adele Says There Was No Soul in Her Las Vegas Residency. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Mario Sorrenti
Adele Says 'There Was Just No Soul' in Her Las Vegas Residency Before She Postponed: 'Worst Moment'
Joe Jonas, singer, songwriter and actor, films a new advertising campaign for EVO Visian® ICL - a new FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism. Earlier this month, Jonas had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor to upgrade his vision and break free from the hassles of contact lenses and eyeglasses. Visit https://EVOICL.com on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Miami, Fla.
Joe Jonas Says There's an 'Adjustment Period' to Balancing Career and Family: 'Learning as I Go'
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)
Adele 'Finally' Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency: 'More Excited Than Ever'
usher
Usher Celebrates Black Music Month in New' Tiny Desk Concert' : 'This Is Black Magic Right Here'
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home"
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: will.i.am attends the BODY At The ESPYs pre-party at Avalon Hollywood on July 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images); Rapper Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls (Christopher Wallace) receives Billboard Music Award on December 6, 1995 at The Coliseum in New York City, New York. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Will.i.am Says Tupac and Biggie's Music 'Doesn't Speak' to His 'Spirit': 'I Don't Hold Them Up Like That'
Sting performs during opening night of his residency: "Sting: My Songs" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on October 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sting Announces New Vegas Dates as He Dishes on Wife Trudie Styler's Favorite Song
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs
Usher Shares Update on 'Friend' Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Recovery: 'He Is Doing Great'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Drake accepts Artist of the Decade with son Adonis on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Larry Marano/Shutterstock (12997966bn) Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour at The iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 22 Jun 2022 Backstreet Boys in Concert, DNA World Tour, The iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 22 Jun 2022
Drake Makes Surprise Appearance on Stage at Backstreet Boys Show, Performs 'I Want It That Way'
2022 Conan Gray press photo cannot appear anywhere before June 24, 2022 credit: Brian ziff
Conan Gray Talks How 'Bizarre' Fame Is and Why He Prefers Being an 'Observer of Life' Instead
Brandy and Ray J
Brandy Scolds Brother Ray J For Bad Vocals During 'Verzuz' : 'We Are Going to Have a Serious Conversation'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Harry Styles attends the "DUNKIRK" premiere in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Austin Butler attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Baz Luhrmann Reveals Why He Cast Austin Butler Over Harry Styles in 'Elvis' : 'He's Already an Icon'
jay z and rick ross
JAY-Z Says 'No One' Can Compete Against Him After Rick Ross Suggests Verzuz Battle: 'Not a Chance in Hell'